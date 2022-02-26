‘Very Transitional Moment In My Life’: Jada Pinkett Smith Gets Emotional Reflecting on Hair-Cutting Scene In ‘Set It Off’

It wasn’t until recently that veteran Hollywood actress Jada Pinkett Smith began openly talking about her experience with alopecia, an autoimmune disorder that causes hair loss. The “Scream” actress initially opened up about her battle during an episode of her hit talk show “Red Table Talk” after fans voiced concern after she was spotted often wearing turbans and cutting her hair.

Earlier this week, during her storytime segment on TikTok, the 50-year-old reflected on when she cut her hair for a scene in the iconic 1996 crime action heist movie “Set It Off.” The film featured an all-star studded cast, including Queen Latifah, Vivica A. Fox, and Kimberly Elise, four close friends who pull off a bank robbery for their own needs.

Pinkett Smith’s character Lida “Stony” Newsom, ultimately becomes the lone survivor of the group after the others are eventually killed. After escaping to Mexico, Stony mourns her friends and cuts off her hair.

“Cutting my hair in ‘Set It Off,’ So that particular scene I had already had so much loss and I had already, like, lost so many friends, and so I really reflected on those that I loved that I had lost, you know, and how everybody doesn’t make it and how you can be sitting with great fortune and have so much loss have so much pain,” the actress said reflecting on that moment in the movie.

The talk show host noted, as she began to tear up, that the popular ’90s film “was a real easy movie to make as far as being able to dredge up all that emotion, and it’s definitely a classic for me because it pinpoints a very transitional point in my life.”

When the star previously opened up about her condition, she admitted that “It was terrifying when it first started.”

She described what that moment was like: “I was in the shower one day and had just handfuls of hair in my hands, and I was just like, ‘Oh my god, am I going bald?’ It was one of those times in my life where I was literally shaking in fear. That’s why I cut my hair and why I continue to cut it.”



