‘I’m Tired of Showing That Side of Me’: Steve Harvey Opens Up About His TV Persona

After having worked in Hollywood for over two decades, actor and comedian Steve Harvey is ready for fans to see different sides of him, like how he achieved and has maintained his illustrious career throughout the years.

During a recent interview for Paper magazine, conducted by actor and potential future son-in-law Michael B. Jordan, the longtime “Family Feud” host expressed that “there’s a huge difference” between the persona he displays on-screen that many people have grown to love him for, and who is at home — while pointing out the hard work it takes to put together his spotless television presence.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 08: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Steve Harvey speaks onstage during 2019 Miss Universe Pageant at Tyler Perry Studios on December 08, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

“I’m the biggest game show host. ‘Family Feud’ is the biggest game show in the world. I’m on TV seven days a week, sometimes multiple times a day in a city. And I’m an entertainer; I’m happy. My job is to put a smile on people’s faces, young or old. I take that responsibility seriously, but that image is only a part of the day,” Harvey said. “I’m tired of showing that side of me. ‘Cause you see it everywhere.”

Harvey said there are plenty of other sides of him he wants fans to experience, including, “Who is the dude that built this life? Who is the hustler and the grinder that makes this life for his family? That creates this lifestyle for his wife, children, and grandchildren? Who is that dude,’ because that dude is different than the finished product you get to see on TV, ‘cause it ain’t all champagne pops and giggles, man. It ain’t.”

He added, “I want people to know the other side of me. The man that built this, the man that prays, the man that has faith, the man that sits around and is a lot like yourself: in a lot of deep thought about the future and how you plot the next move. How do I stay relevant? That’s been a big part of what I want people to start seeing, so they can stop thinking it’s all bubbles and giggles.”

Harvey said that while his hosting duties and impeccable fashion sense often have made him a trending topic, his work ethic and how he recognized the real impact he and his work could have on people is far more interesting.

“Getting successful is one thing, staying successful is a whole other thing. It’s two different processes, man. And, for me, it was easier to get here than it is to stay here,” the “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” actor said.

He added, “You hear people say, ‘I’m not a role model.’ Yes, you are. If you reach a certain level of fame and some kid is emulating you and wanting to be like you, you have an obligation,” he said. “I made a decision a long time ago on my shows that when people pay money to come see me, I didn’t want them to just sit in the audience and laugh.”

