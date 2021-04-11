‘Still Smitten’: Fans Gush Over Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry’s Date Night Look

NBA couple Steph Curry and his beautiful wife Ayesha Curry are still going strong after saying “I do” a decade ago. The parents of three children decided to celebrate their love by going out on a romantic date last week.

The 32-year-old lifestyle entrepreneur rocked a leopard top with blue mom jeans and brown booties. She completed her look with a short brown handbag and gold necklace.

Steph, aka The Golden Boy, was also dressed casually like his wife. He sported a tan beanie, tan jacket, army green tee, blue jeans, and white kicks.

Steph and Ayesha Curry step out for a date night. @ayeshecurry/Instagram

“Still smitten 🖤… My forever date,” Ayesha captioned the photo with her hubby.

The Currys weren’t the only ones smitten, as fans flooded Ayesha’s comment section with compliments on their adorable date night photo.

“Y’all cute 😍.”

“Couple goals ❤️.”

“🙌Cutiessss.”

“Uffff!!!😍😍 My forever date. 😍😍😍❤️.”

“Mom and dad always looking fly 😍.”

“I just LOVE Black love. My fav tho 🥰.”

While the Golden State Warriors guard is known for his high-profile stats as one of the best shooters in the NBA and the holder of three championship rings, he prides himself on being a family man as the father of two daughters and a son.

Being the son of a former NBA player, Dell Curry, plays a significant role in this, as Steph’s father taught him important principles for playing in the NBA.

Ayesha Curry with her family. (Photo: @ayeshecurry/Instagram)

“I guess how to best balance the NBA life with your family. He involved us a lot with the things that he did. I’d go to appearances and see how he’d engage with fans. Always seemed to have time to sign autographs and take pictures or talk,” Curry said in a 2016 interview on the “In Depth with Graham Bensinger” podcast.

“That goes a long way now that I am an NBA player in his shoes myself. How to be gracious and thankful for where he is and how to balance how much to spend on the road in his 16-year career to still raise three kids with my mom and do it the right way. You don’t take those things for granted,” he added.

Curry is handling the life of a ballplayer, husband, and father pretty well, from the looks of things. His wife is often at his games, and you can see his children with him during his pregame interviews. All is well in love and basketball for the Curry household.