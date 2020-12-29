‘This Is What’s on Steph’s Mind During Games…’: Ayesha Curry Spices Things Up with Sultry Images and Messages for Steph Curry

Ayesha Curry decided to liven things up in her kitchen on Dec. 26 when she shared a snapshot of herself in a twerking stance while cooking crab and shrimp risotto.

The chef told her fans to swipe to get a better view of the meal she created the night before. “You can take the girl out of Markham but you can’t take the Markham out of the girl LOL 🇯🇲🇨🇦… Swipe for last night’s random Christmas crab and shrimp risotto. Hope everyone had a great and safe Holiday.”

Several followers overlooked her caption while zeroing in on her seductive photo. Many mentioned her husband, Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry.

Ayesha Curry. @ayeshacurry/Instagram



“Keeping that marriage on hot sauce!!!”

“Bruh this is what’s on Steph’s mind during games no wonder he’s missing shots like crazy he’s too busy thinking bout what’s waiting for him at home.”

“Steph boutta give her baby number 4 😩.”

“Get it Ish @ayeshacurry 😝😝😝🙌🏾 @stephencurry30 you better handle that 😂.”

“Must be why Curry is missing all them threes 😩.”

Ayesha Curry is missing her husband as she shares a sultry photo while waiting for him to get back to town from the Warriors’ road trip. (Photo: @ayeshacurry/Instagram)

The day before, the mother of three uploaded a sultry image as she counted “down the days” till Steph comes home from his team’s four-game road trip to start this season.

“Counting down the days, hour, minutes until my baby is back home! Mrs.Claus misses her Mr.Claus this Christmas. I love my @stephencurry30, but am always so infinitely proud 😻. ”

She added, “Reloj, no marques las horas porque voy a enloquecer. (if Ya know you know).” A Spanish term that translates into “Clock don’t mark the hours because I’m going nuts,” a phrase from the 1997 biopic “Selena” about Mexican recording artist Selena Quintanilla-Perez, who was murdered by her fan club president in 1995.

The NBA star, touched by the photo, encouraged his wife to sit tight because he will be returning soon. “My baby!!!! I love you♥️. Stay wrapped until the 29th.”

Steph and the Toronto-native Ayesha initially met when they were teenagers during a church youth group event in North Carolina but didn’t start dating until years later.

Ayesha told People magazine that she thought the future NBA star wasn’t for her because he was highly popular with the other girls from their church. “He was the cute boy at church that all of the girls were obsessed with, so I made a generalization that maybe he wasn’t for me.” The couple started dating after Steph reached out via Facebook following their reunion in Los Angeles.

The pair got married three years later in 2011 and share three children, Riley Curry, 8, Ryan Curry, 5, and 2-year-old Canon Curry.