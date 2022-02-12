‘Just Made Me Miss My Grandma’: Marjorie Harvey Surprises Mom with Expensive Birthday Gift, 80-Year-Old’s ‘Southern’ Reaction Is Priceless

Marjorie Harvey has grown quickly from fashion designer to social media’s latest favorite luxury lifestyle expert and influencer. Earlier this week, she flew, most likely in style, to Memphis, Tennessee, to surprise her mother on her 80th birthday. And in proper opulent form, the media personality’s gift did not disappoint.

On Thursday, Feb. 10, Marjorie uploaded a quick 25-second clip of her mother, Doris Bridges, opening up the surprise item she brought along with her even more special pop-up visit.

Marjorie Harvey surprises her mom with a visit and an expensive birthday gift. @marjorie_harvey/Instagram

“Whewwww. My God,” the birthday girl let out after opening the mysterious green box. “That’s whatcha get when you get 80 Roosevelt. Ain’t nothin wrong with this,” she added with a Southern twang.

Inside, a custom Oyster Perpetual Day-Date 36 Turquoise Diamond Dial Automatic 18kt Yellow Gold President Watch from Rolex. The spectacular item featured a fixed diamond-set bezel, Turquoise dial with yellow gold hands, and index-Roman numerals hour markers. According to one retailer, this watch goes a smoother $70,000 — a minor price Marjorie paid for the woman she described as “special to me” to me in her post’s caption.

Fans in the comments section were blown away by both the expensive item and Marjorie’s sweet gesture to her mother. However, it’s Doris’ reaction that had folks cracking up. “I love to hear a mature Southern woman talk. “This whatcha get when you get 80, RosaBelle!” wrote one Instagram user.

Another person echoed Doris, writing, “‘That’s what you get when you turn 80 Roosevelt, ain’t nothin wrong with this.’ I am here for Gran’s commentary this morning.”

“I love your mom’s voice, sounds like a matriarch who is loved,” a third person said. “IKDR Ms. Marjorie! I can’t wait to spoil my mom like this! Mothers deserve the world!” commented a fourth person.

“Awww so sweet. She’s so cute. Listening to her say ‘Gal’ with that southern twang just made me miss my grandma,” said another.

As previously mentioned, Marjorie is currently in the South visiting family for the special occasion. Prior to flying down, the fashionista was in Aspen, Colorado, for a few days for some snow-filled fun as she kept social media fans updated with photos of the various looks she wore while on the trip.



‘U Need A Bra’: Steve Harvey’s ‘Flex’ Post with Wife Marjorie Harvey Goes Left When Fans Focus on Her See-Through Dress



Deion Sanders Was A Member Of NFC Pro Bowl Staff | Is This A Sign Of The Future For Coach Prime? Or Him Rebuilding HBCU-To-NFL Pipeline?

NFL Financing Rules Are Holding Back Black Ownership of Teams