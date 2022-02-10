‘Ocho Educating’: Social Media Applauds Chad Johnson After Former Athlete Reveals He Doesn’t Buy Designer Clothing for His Newborn Daughter

If there’s one thing that Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson does best aside from football, it’s seemingly saving a buck or two. Father to now to five children, after welcoming his daughter with his fiancée, Sharele Rosado, last month, the former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver knows how expensive the cost of raising a kid can get.

On Wednesday, Feb. 9, the 44-year-old took to his Instagram account, where he appeared alongside his adorable newborn daughter, Serenity Paula Johnson. In the nearly 60-second clip, Johnson joked about spending money on designer labels for his daughter, seemingly poking fun at celebrities who purchase extravagant gifts for their kids who otherwise can’t even begin to understand the value in the lavish items.

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 21: Former NFL player Chad Ochocinco Johnson looks on during warmups before the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers game at Levi’s Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

“We got you in this thang flamed up. I see you flamed up,” he said, as he held his baby girl, referring to her cute red-sweater ensemble. “We don’t do the designer sh-t for the kids. I know it’s cute. It’s a thing. It’s a culture thing – a status of freedom you might say, ‘Oh, I got money,’ ” he continued.

“No. No. We do Oshkosh- B’gosh,” he said before yelling to his fiancée for confirmation on the pronunciation of the American children’s apparel company, a subsidiary of Carter’s. “Yea, yeah. The French dude. We do Target, you know,” the dad added before going back to play with the newborn. “Drip starts in the home early…” Johnson captioned the hilarious post.

Rosado was spotted in the comments section, where she wrote, “Lord lol I step away for two mins lol.” Elsewhere, fans applauded the former athlete for his financial sensibility, including one fan who wrote, “Ocho educating these ignorant fools.”

Over the years, a number of celebrities have faced backlash for buying their young children luxurious items. In 2020, critics gave Migos rapper Offset the side-eye after the Atlanta-based emcee spent $8,000 on a custom camel-colored baby car seat he purchased for his then 2-year-old daughter, Kulture, whom he shares with rapper and wife Cardi B.

The lavish item was embossed with what appeared to be the Rolls-Royce logo and Kulture’s name right underneath in cursive. The “Clout” rapper seemingly laughed at himself in the caption, writing, “8 thousand dollar car seat and I bet it has peanut butter and jelly on it in 1 week.”

