‘The Kids Are Going to Love You’: Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson’s New Part-Time 9-to-5 Has Fans Saying He’s Channeling Deion Sanders

Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson continues to defy the typical retirement playbook for professional athletes, in a similar way that Deion Coach Prime Sanders did.

The former NFL wide receiver has found yet another way to channel his boundless energy and passion for sports, taking him back to the grassroots level where he’ll shape young minds and nurture the next generation of talent.

Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson’s new gig at an Orlando high school adds to his growing list of post-NFL jobs, prompting fans to joke about his endless hustle. (Photo by Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images)

The six-time Pro Bowl receiver recently took to his social media platforms, where he announced his acceptance of a position as assistant athletics director at Edgewater High School in Orlando, Florida.

He posted on X, “Just got a part time job in Orlando as the assistant athletic director at Edgewater High School.”

Social media erupted with mixed reactions to Johnson’s latest career move, ranging from heartfelt congratulations to playful jabs about his work ethic.

“Congratulations, that’s amazing, for real. You’ve got a lot to teach them. Hope you’re able to let us see you at work a bit,” one X user wrote.

Another said, “Mad respect! The kids are gonna love ya!”

However, not everyone understood his motivation to keep working, with one person tweeting about the 47-year-old, “Geeze ain’t you too old to be working, enjoy life.”

The responses on various platforms revealed the public’s fascination with Johnson’s relentless pursuit of new opportunities.

On Threads, curiosity about his multiple commitments reached a fever pitch when someone asked, “Congrats, but Ocho, how many jobs do you have now???”

Another user humorously observed, “This man got like 80 jobs. Still cool to hear tho,” while someone else playfully noted, “You’d think Ocho was Jamaican with all these different jobs #305Hustle.”

Johnson was one of the most electrifying wide receivers in the NFL during the 2000s, playing on three NFL teams: Cincinnati Bengals (2001–2010), New England Patriots (2011) and Miami Dolphins (2012), as well as teams in Canada and Mexico. He’s often bragged about saving nearly 80% of $49 million in earnings in his 11-year career.

But before then, the Super Bowl champion was a struggling college student looking to make ends meet. He graduated from Miami Beach Senior High School in 1997, and then attended Langston University and Santa Monica College in California.

But at 19, he took a night job as a stripper while living in Los Angeles.

“My stage name was Twix because I was skinny and had all the veins poppin’ out so I look just like a Twix.”

Edgewater High School represents a prestigious destination for Johnson, boasting an impressive athletic program that has consistently dominated on the field. The Fightin’ Eagles have established themselves as a powerhouse in Florida high school athletics, with their football program particularly standing out over recent seasons.

The Miami, FL native’s appointment comes as part of his extensive portfolio that showcases his versatility and business acumen. He currently serves as a regular analyst on “Inside the NFL,” where his insights and charismatic personality have made him a fan favorite since the show moved to The CW in 2023.

Additionally, he co-hosts the popular “Nightcap” podcast alongside Shannon Sharpe. The Instagram show, launched in September 2023, has become particularly successful due to the compelling dynamic between the two. Their natural interplay has created an entertaining atmosphere that resonates with audiences seeking candid sports commentary mixed with personal storytelling.

But Johnson doesn’t stop there. In early 2025, he teased and later confirmed appearances on ESPN’s “First Take.” He had been filling in, and by February 2025, he announced a more regular presence starting in the coming weeks.

Johnson’s professional commitments extend into the collegiate realm as well. Johnson was named Florida A&M University’s athletics ambassador and consultant in March 2023, but as of 2025 it’s unclear how active he remains in the nebulous role. Official updates have been limited, leaving his current level of involvement with the university in question.

The timing of Johnson’s appointment coincides with significant changes within Edgewater’s coaching structure. The school recently welcomed Patrick Browning as its new head football coach, succeeding Cameron Duke, who led the program from 2017 through 2024, according to Yahoo! Sports.

Browning brings impressive credentials from his tenure at Pike Road High School in Alabama, Sports Illustrated reports, where he compiled a remarkable 66-7 record over six years and secured a Class 5A state championship in 2021.

Edgewater’s recent performance on the field has been exceptional, with the team consistently finishing atop their district standings. Over the past three seasons, they’ve maintained winning records that include a standout 11-1 performance in 2023. The 2024 season featured a particularly memorable highlight when the team traveled overseas to compete against the NFL Academy in England, securing a 51-45 victory.

Johnson’s decision to join Edgewater aligns perfectly with his apparent philosophy of staying actively engaged rather than settling into a traditional retirement lifestyle. The students and parents are excited for his tenure.