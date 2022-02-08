‘My Sis is the ONLY One That Can Get Away with This’: Rihanna Steps Out In Sexy Maternity Outfit

Soon-to-be-mom Rihanna is slaying her transition into motherhood. The singer, entrepreneur and philanthropist has taken fashion to the next level with a maternity twist.

FashionBombDaily found out the details on Rihanna’s latest preggo look. Her all-black look featured a Jean-Paul Gattiere lace-up top, hoodie, leggings, sunglasses and a cross-chain that hangs past her belly.

Rihanna’s photos that included an additional pregnancy look were taken by celebrity photographer Diggzy, who photographed Rihanna’s and A$AP Rocky’s pregnancy announcement.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting 👶🏽

📸: Diggzy pic.twitter.com/IRTsqscjRm — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) January 31, 2022

The 33-year-old is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky. Fans have tons to say about both of RiRi’s pregnancy looks. But the all-black ensemble made a statement all on its own.

“My sis looks good pregnant,” one person wrote about Rihanna, while another said, “She’s giving what we want.”

A third added, “Let’s be clear. My sis is the ONLY one that can get away with this.”

Speaking on her choice of fashion statements, one wrote, “Yesss now yall know Rihanna is gonna slay her maternity fashion her belly is cute and I’m here for it. Sis is glowing and happy.” Another added, “Eat it up, sister.”

But, of course, there were opposing views from users who wrote, “I love her, but no, it’s 18 degrees, sis.” Another said, “That baby is in their shivering.”

