‘It Feels Like the Success of ‘Get Rich or Die Tryin’ ‘: 50 Cent Compares Emmy Snubs to 2004 Grammy Snub 

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson went from the streets of Queens, New York’s south Jamaica neighborhood to becoming one of the top producers in television. Thanks to the highly successful “Power ” franchise, he transitioned from rapper to actor to executive producer.

Despite taking over households each Sunday for the Past eight years, neither Jackson, “Power,” nor its spinoff series has yet to receive an Emmy Award nomination.

WATER MILL, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 05: Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson speaks onstage at the Hamptons premiere of “POWER BOOK II: GHOST” presented by STARZ & Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson on September 05, 2020 in Water Mill, New York. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Starz Entertainment LLC.)

In an interview with Insider, 50 explained how “Power’s unrecognized success mirrors the response around his debut album, ‘Get Rich or Die Tryin.’

“It feels like the success of ‘Get Rich or Die Tryin” when you can outperform the other projects, and they still pick what’s acknowledged,” said the 46-year-old.

February 6, 2003, 50 Cent released his amazing debut album “Get Rich or Die Tryin'”, Certified Classic 💎 pic.twitter.com/GY9mJfXVpi — Tobi Marshall (@CoededMarshall) February 6, 2022

“Get Rich or Die Tryin,’” which reached its 19th anniversary on Feb. 6, received five Grammy nominations. However, 50 Cent lost the Best New Artist Award to rock band Evanescence.

“They picked Evanescence as best new artist over ‘Get Rich or Die Tryin,” and it was the largest debuting hip-hop album with 13 million records,” he explained. “So when we came with ‘Power,’ and it outperformed the other projects, but they don’t acknowledge it, I just looked at it like I won’t get the trophies when I’m supposed to.”

Instead, 50 looks forward to more impactful accolades, adding, “I’ll get lifetime achievement awards. They’re gonna give it to me at the end when they look at everything. So you just keep working.”

50 admitted Starz was “upset” he took to social media to share revelations he’d learned in meeting with execs showing that he had three of the top-performing shows on television: “Power Book II: Ghost and “Power Book III: Raising Kanan,” and the Detroit-inspired series, “BMF.”

He said, “I don’t give a f–k you’re upset. Why you didn’t tell the public that we got the No. 1, No. 2, and No. 3, highest-rated shows?”

“It was hilarious. And look, the fourth is coming,” 50 added, referencing the newest series, “Power: Book IV: Force.” “I’m gonna have the four top shows.”

More Stories from Our Partners:

In His Own Words: 50 Cent Clarifies Why His Recent Bankruptcy Filing Doesn’t Mean He’s Broke

Tech Drags Stocks Lower; Treasury Yields Rise: Markets Wrap

Houston Texans Considering Lovie Smith, Pep Hamilton Duo| Head Coach Lovie Has The Super Bowl Experience, Pep Is The Proven QB Guru