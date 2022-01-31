‘My Sis Gonna Kill Every Time’: Brandy’s ‘Moesha’ Co-Star Marcus Paulk Praises the Singer’s National Anthem Rendition at NFC Championship Game

Brandy belted out a stunning rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” before Sunday’s NFC Championship Game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers in Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium.

The Shade Room posted a video clip of the Grammy-winning singer’s performance, which caught the attention of many commentators next to the post, including her “Moesha” co-star Marcus T. Paulk.

Paulk, who played Moesha’s brother Myles, applauded Brandy’s performance, writing, “My sis gonna kill every time.” In another comment, he referred to Brandy as the “G.O.A.T.”

“Now this is how you sing the [national] anthem,” wrote one fan, while another said, “Her voice gives me chills.”

A third individual added, “One thing Brandy gone do is SANG!”

“It’s @Snoopdogg adding his vocals too for me,” wrote a third individual in response to a second video The Shade Room shared. It featured rapper, actor, and entrepreneur Snoop Dogg cheering on the 42-year-old, yelling, “You better sing it kinfolk. Sing it Brandy” before singing along.

Snoop added, “Sing it, Brandy. You better sang kinfolk, Look at my little cousin. Go on Brandy. Praise God.”

Brandy went off with the vocals while singing the National Anthem at the Rams and 49ers game, and Uncle Snoop is definitely us watching her go off!! 👏🏾👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/Ev6bKbmGq9 — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) January 31, 2022

Many in the comments made a point to remind everyone of Brandy’s well-deserved nickname, “the Vocal Bible.” It reflects Brandy’s range, depth, and undeniable talent as a vocalist.

“Ladies and gentleman…the #vocalbible,” wrote a fourth person, while another added, “She never over sings or under sings. It’s perfect.”

Kelly Rowland and many others continued to praise Brandy’s singing while others focused on her nostalgic attire. Brandy wore a sporty tracksuit that resembled Whitney Houston’s tracksuit during her performance at the 1991 Super Bowl.

One person wrote, “Brandy sang the national anthem today in a white Prada tracksuit. It reminded me of the one Whitney Houston wore for her unforgettable 1991 rendition.”

Brandy sang the national anthem today in a white Prada track suit. It reminded me of the one Whitney Houston wore for her unforgettable 1991 rendition. pic.twitter.com/9UClGGpJMq — Brooklyn White-Grier (@brooklynrwhite) January 31, 2022

Brandy has always been vocal about her admiration and appreciation for her mentor, the late Whitney Houston. The two shared the big screen in the 1997 movie musical “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella.” Brandy was cast in the title role, while Houston portrayed her fairy godmother and co-produced the film.

