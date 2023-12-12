Outrage Over Brandy’s Underage Relationship with Boyz II Men’s Wanyá Morris Renewed as Resurfaced Clip Reveals He Cheated with ‘Freak Like Me’ Singer Adina Howard

Brandy is ushering in the holiday spirit with her new album, “Christmas with Brandy,” but instead of singing the revamped noels, her fans are engrossed in her love triangle, dredged up by the ghost of a past relationship.

The legendary vocalist’s romance with Boyz II Men lead Wanyá Morris, 50, has become a trending topic on Twitter again, as a clip of singer Adina Howard’s “Unsung” interview has resurfaced.

Some fans are just now learning about Brandy’s love triangle with ex-boyfriend Wanyá Morris and singer Adina Howard. Photos: Brandy/Instagram; Wanyamorris/Instagram; Therealadinahoward/Instagram.

In the 2019 episode, the “Nasty Grind” artist, who made headlines for her hyper-sexualized persona in the late 1990s, recalled how her career crumbled amid the fallout of a “liaison” she had with Morris while he was dating her Atlantic Records label mate, Brandy, now 44.

“Two young ladies allowed their egos to get in the way and were kinda going through it about a guy,” said Howard, now 50 years old. Atlantic’s then-vice president Sylvia Rhone caught wind of the conflict and advised Howard to lay off Morris. Soon after, the singer spoke out about the entanglement with radio personality Wendy Williams. The act of defiance stalled Howard’s career indefinitely.

Wait Adina and Brandy was beefing….OVER WANYA? Lol https://t.co/7pAfknArBk — Nat Turn Up (@_Rockz_) December 12, 2023

Present-day, fans catching up on the past drama have concluded that the “Moesha” star left a trail of clues about the scandal with songs like “The Boy is Mine” (1998) and “Angel in Disguise” (1998). “I’ll never forget finding out that the boy is mine is actually a diss track about Adina Howard. Cause Wanya from Boyz II Men was messing with Adina and Brandy at the same time,” read a social media post.

Another person posted, “Brandy was also a whole a— teenager, and Wanya was a grown man. It only made sense he was with Adina Howard. Him being with Brandy was the weird moment.” As observed in the current fanfare, rumors have long run rampant that Morris was 22 and Brandy was just 16 when they began to date.

He recalled them befriending each other in 1995 when she opened on tour for his group. At that time, she would have been 16. “Once she turned of age, we had been hanging around each other so much…that there became to be some sort of connection, an intimate connection. We actually fell in love,” he explained of their timeline together two years ago during a live chat with fans.

“Now when you’re young, you make decisions based on your youth…you don’t make decisions, uh, moral decisions…You’re learning through everything. And Brandy and I learned through a lot,” continued the crooner, as he insisted it’s not like he was in his 30s and dating an underage girl.

He also confirmed that they were still dating when she attended Kobe Bryant’s prom in 1996 at the age of 17. They reportedly broke up in 1998 before her 19th birthday.

Morris has been married to his wife Traci Nash for 21 years. They share six children who are following in their father’s musical footsteps. Brandy never married and shares 21-year-old daughter Sy’Rai Smith with her ex-boyfriend music producer Big Bert. Like her mother, Sy’Rai is venturing into the world of music and entertainment.