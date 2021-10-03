Tat My Name on You So I Know It’s Real: Brandy Responds to Ray J Getting Her Name Tattooed on Him

Singer Ray J surprised his big sister Brandy with a tattoo of her name on his arm.

The “Have You Ever” singer shared a snapshot of the tattoo on Instagram on Wednesday, Sept. 29 and many fans pointed out the font of the tattoo’s font .

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: (L-R) Ray J and Brandy attend 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brian Stukes/WireImage)

The former “Love & Hip-Hip: Hollywood” star’s new tattoo is an exact replica of Brandy’s name on her first album titled “Brandy,” and many albums that followed.

“This is real love♥️ I couldn’t have asked for a better brother. I love you @rayj ♥️

#bestfriends#rayjXbrandy#rayjsis#rayjsister,” she wrote.

Ray J shows his sister, singer Brandy, his new tattoo that matches her album covers. (Photo credit: Brandy/Instagram)

The singer and reality star is also in the news for deleting his Instagram pictures and announcing that he was single. The singer recently erased his family photographs, wife and videos from his account and temporarily changed his bio to say “Separated and Single.” This led fans to speculate about an upcoming divorce.

His marriage to his wife, Princess Love, played out in front of the cameras on the reality show “Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood.” The couple married in 2016 after being together for two years. Love and the singer had two children before she filed for a divorce in 2020, the same year the two appeared on VH1’s “Couples Retreat.” Love and Ray J also appeared on “The Conversation: Ray J & Princess Love.”

Love withdrew her petition for divorce only for Ray J to file for a divorce in September of that year. He later withdrew his petition for divorce and the couple again reconciled. The divorce was officially called off in March 2021.

No official announcement about the couple breaking up has been made, but one thing is definitely permanent. He will always have his big sister and best friend, Brandy, on his arm.