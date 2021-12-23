‘I Was Shocked’: Brandy Shares Reaction to Ray J Getting Her Name Tattooed on Him and Wanting Daughter Sy’Rai to Follow In Her Footsteps

Brandy began recording music under her rap alias, “Bran’Nu,” in 2008. Far from the “Vocal Bible” she became known as, Bran’Nu spit bars on tracks like “Gonna Find My Love” from Brandy’s “Human” album.

Bran’Nu hopped on the mic again during a female R&B cypher at the 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards. But since playing a rapper on ABC’s scripted series, “Queens,” Brandy might be considering a hip-hop career.

ABS caught up with the singer and actress on Tuesday, Dec. 14, to discuss it all, including her relationship with her brother, Ray J.

Brandy said she enjoys rapping and singing as her character Naomi on “Queens.” Naomi’s lyrics are just as powerful if heard from her alter-ego Bran’Nu.

“Rap is something I love. I love hip-hop. Hopefully, I can dive more into it,” said Brandy. “I think the show has been such a blessing for me to get re-inspired to rap. I love the fact that I get a chance to sing on the show as well.”

She added, “I would love to do something in the rap world.”

Brandy is known to split her time between R&B/hip-hop music just like her younger brother, Ray J. To show his appreciation for big sis, Ray recently surprised her with a tattoo featuring her name and logo on his lower arm. She hopes to return the favor one day with a song.

“I’ve been trying to work with Ray for years now. I have the songs, I have the vocals. I’m ready to go whenever he is,” Brandy told us. “It’s all about timing. It’ll all happen when it’s supposed to, but I definitely want to.”

The “High Heels” singer also hopes to record more music with her daughter, Sy’Rai Smith. She said she always supports her daughter, especially through her recent weight-loss journey.

Brandy’s daughter Sy’Rai Smith shares a photo of the mother-daughter duo twinning at a photo shoot. (Photo: @syraismith/Instagram)

“[Sy’Ria] has this beautiful light, and I’ve always encouraged her to find her confidence within. Beauty is within,” Brandy said. “She’s mind-blowing to me, like to watch her come into her own and to really be this positive person that just really found her confidence and really made the choice on her own to make healthy choices. I just encourage her to continue to do that.”

Brandy added, “I’m so happy for her and that she’s coming into her own.”

The 4 2-year-old said she’s proud of her daughter, who will hopefully follow in her mother’s footsteps.

“I would love for her to follow in my footsteps,” Brandy expressed. “I think she has everything it’s going to take. She has a beautiful spirit about her and I want her to get into her whole philanthropy. I think it’s great, like what I’m doing with T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods. I would love for her to do things like that giving back, and that’s all a part of it.”

For the second year, Brandy has partnered with T.J.Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods to launch the #SnowballFightAgainstHunger campaign to benefit Feeding America. From Dec. 12 through Dec. 26, Tik Tokers can use the snowball-themed effect, which allows users to throw a virtual snowball. For every use of the snowball-themed effect, T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods will donate $1, up to $1 million, to help families facing hunger.

“This is the time of year you really want to connect with people and make people feel like they’re not alone…especially just with family and everything that we’ve been through,” said Brandy. “So I just wanted to be a part of this. It makes me feel good. It makes me feel like I have purpose and I want to use it for a good cause.”

