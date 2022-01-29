‘You Got All My Damn Money’: Snoop Dogg Heated After Uber Eats Driver Takes Off with Meal, Telling Him Location ‘Is Not a Safe Place’

Legendary West Coast rapper Snoop Dogg is unhappy about his recent Uber Eats experience after a delivery guy refused to drop off the upcoming Super Bowl halftime performer after claiming the area was “not a safe place.”

The incident occurred Thursday, Jan. 27, when the “Gin and Juice” rapper took to his Instagram account following a failed delivery of his meal. Viewers can see the exchange between the driver and the California rapper.

The driver tells Snoop he arrived. “I’ve arrived. Hello. Plz call not sure where to leave your order. Hello,” the man tells Snoop. Before the star could text back, the drive sends another text telling him, “This is not a safe place,” seemingly taking off with the rapper’s food, never to return. The “Doggy Dogg World” rapper instructs the driver where to place the food, but he never responds.

Snoop Dogg calls out Uber Eats after delivery man refuses to drop off order claiming area “is not a safe place.” @snoopdogg/Instagram

“Muthaf-cker from f-cking Uber Eats didn’t bring my f-cking food talking about he arrived,” the 50-year-old emcee snapped in the 12-second clip. “‘This is not a safe place.’ Punk muthaf-cker, where my food at, n-gga? You got all my god damn money, punk.”

Snoop used the caption portion of his post to call out the food delivery service, demanding to know “where my food at,” followed by several anger emojis. He later called on Uber Eats’ competitor Postmates to “holla at me.”

This video was viewed over 3.5 million times as fans in the comments section sympathized with the Grammy-nominated artist. “DONT MESS WITH A HUNGRY MAN FOOD,” wrote entertainment blog site RAP. “They need to get some more serious post mates employees,” wrote another person. “Ayooo lmfaooo , it’s snoop dogg better bring that food thru a warzone if he needed it,” joked a third Instagram user.

Still, some critics called out the entertainer for waiting past the grace period of eight minutes, which started once the driver announced that he had arrived, to respond.

“[To] be fair you ain’t reply for 8 minutes after he said he arrived??” wrote one reviewer. “Exactly nobody got time to be sitting there waiting on they ass we do have surges,” another agreed.

Uber Eats has yet to address Snoop’s recent customer service experience.

