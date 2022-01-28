Snoop Dogg Challenges Cancel Culture, Claims He Would Bounce Back In A Week If He Was Cancelled

Many celebrities have given their thoughts on cancel culture and now Snoop Dogg is putting his two cents in on the topic. In recent years, a phenomenon called cancel culture was created to initially make celebrities and people of higher power be held accountable for their transgressions. Some people, however, have misused cancel culture to try to tear down others for what many would consider minor and debatable wrongdoings.

With some celebrities finding some people to be guilty of abusing cancel culture, many of them are denouncing it. Both Kevin Hart and Steve Harvey have, and now Snoop Dogg is having his say on cancel culture.

While speaking to Druski in the “Behind The Vest” Clubhouse chat, Snopp Dogg was asked about the idea and he replied at the 46:30 mark, “I wish a motherf–ka would try to cancel me” and claimed that “it’s only believable if you believe it when they trying to cancel you.”

He mentioned rapper DaBaby and comedian David Chappelle, who were both almost canceled for making what some considered to be anti-LGBTQIA+ comments. “You see certain motherf–kas, like, ‘If you don’t get out of here with that s–t.’ ” The Los Angeles native said if cancel culture came for him, it would only take him “a week” and he’ll “be back up.” He added, “You got to know that your base is your base. The cancel community is not bigger than my fan base. I beg to differ Let’s match up n–ga.”

He challenged the “cancel community” to “meet up” saying, “Cancel community, I need you n–gas to line up. Snoop Dogg fan base, mount up!”

Earlier this month, Harvey claimed cancel culture has negatively affected comedians whose work is “sponsor-driven,” because it stops them from being able to tell certain types of jokes. He said he wouldn’t come back to do stand-up comedy until he is about to retire from his career. “If I had tried to continue as a stand-up, there’s no way I could maintain it,” he said on a press tour.

“Political correctness has killed comedy. Every joke you tell now, it hurts somebody’s feelings. But what people don’t understand about comedians is that a joke has to be about something. It has to be about somebody.”

The “Family Feud” host added, “We can’t write jokes about puppies all the time. The joke can’t be about bushes all the time. Some of these jokes will have to be about people, because that’s the most interesting topic. So if I come back, I’ll have to wait until I’m done. And I’m not done. I want to do one more. I’ll probably have to call it ‘This Is It.”

