‘It be Your Own Kids’: Kandi Burruss Has Fans In Stitches After She Shares How Ace’s Reaction to ‘DJ Thing’ Made Her Feel Old

Kandi Burruss took to Instagram on Friday, Jan. 28, to recall when she felt old after having a conversation with her son, Ace Tucker, about an audio CD.

Compact discs or CDs were first invented in 1979, but were later released to the public in the 1980s. Although physical copies of CDs are still being sold worldwide, sales began to decline in 2008, with the creation of online streaming platforms. In the Instagram post, Burruss shared details about the CD talk with the 6-year-old.

Kandi Burruss opened up about a conversation she had with her 6-year-old son, Ace Tucker, about CDs, which left her feeling old. Photo:@kandi/Instagram

She said, “So have you ever had those moments when your kids make you feel old? Okay, so my son is six Ace, and he found a CD that someone had gave me sitting on the shelf, and it was in the case. So he’s like ‘What’s this?’ Now for somebody to look at a CD and say, ‘What’s this?’ I’m automatically feeling old.”

The reality star continued the conversation by mentioning how amazed Tucker was when opening the CD case.”I said, ‘it’s a CD.’ So he opens it and he goes ‘Oh, it looks like a DJ thing. I said ‘Okay, yea DJs used to use this.’ ”

Burruss claimed the discussion began to take an unexpected turn when the kindergartner called the item a “rarity.” “Then he goes ‘This is a rarity.’ I was like ‘a what?’ He was like ‘I’m going to keep this. This is a rarity.’ He was talking about the CD.”

In addition to the recording, Burruss reiterated how old Tucker made her feel in the caption following the conversation. The star from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” wrote, “My son @acetucker just made me feel super old. He found a cd & was acting like he found an ancient artifact!”

Kandi Burruss, Ace Tucker Photo:@acetucker/Instagram

As Burruss’ fans viewed her post, many jokingly mentioned how kids’ remarks could be unintentionally hurtful.

“Kids say the darnest things don’t they.”

“Kids will destroy your self esteem.”

“Omg it be your own kids.”

“Tell Ace thanks and just walk away don’t need that energy this morning.”

Among the previous comments, others pointed out Tucker’s vocabulary skills. One wrote,”It’s the fact he knows the word AND used it correctly…. At 6-years-old!! Go Ace.” Another said, “But I’m impressed with the vocabulary!!! Go ‘head and express yourself, Young King!”

A third Instagram user stated, “Wow! It’s the understanding of a rarity and the thought to save such things— for me.”

