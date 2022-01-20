‘Wth Happened to Her Voice?’: Fans Confuses Jordyn Woods’ with Jordin Sparks Following Singing Video

Jordyn Woods is not known for singing, but does show off her vocals from time to time.

The model was a competitor on “The Masked Singer” in 2020, and shocked the world when people realized she was the person behind the kangaroo costume. After being eliminated from the show, fans encouraged her to try putting out her own music one day. On Wednesday night during a question-and0answer session with her fans on Instagram, Woods responded to some fans asking her about her singing.

Jordyn Woods (Photo: @jordynwoods/Instagram)

One person asked, “Are you planning on releasing any music soon? I LOVED you on The Masked Singer.” Woods responded with, “I keep saying I will but tbh I just have yet to find someone I want to help me produce.” But all hope is not lost, with it being a new year, Woods hinted that she will get it done in 2022. She added, “This is the year though.”

Woods talked to “Entertainment Tonight” in 2020, about the possibility of her releasing an album. She said, “I have not been able to get to the studio. But as soon as everything clears up and we can leave again and I can get to the studio, that is as soon as you guys will get [an album]. Hopefully before the end of 2020. And I’m talking, like, as soon as possible.

In another video, Woods sang a small part of the chorus to singer and songwriter Muni Long’s song “Hrs and Hrs,” as a response to someone asking if she would sing live one day. But on the video, she wrote, “someone come take my phone. Let me stop. I probably won’ be singing on live any time soon.”

Viewers responded to the clip with mixed reactions, writing, “honestly if she gets a vocal coach to clean it up a bit she would be good,” and “Chile Don’t do THIS for another SECOND!”

Others confused her with “American Idol” sixth-season winner Jordin Sparks. One said, “Child I thought it was Jordan sparks, I’m thinking “wth happened to her voice.” Someone else wrote, “I was about to ask Jordan sparks what happened.”

Are you here for a Jordyn Woods album?

