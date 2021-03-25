‘Is That an Engagement Ring?’: Jordyn Woods’ Glam Post Gets Sidetracked After Fans Spot a Huge Diamond on Her Ring Finger

Jordyn Woods’ glam photo shoot took a (perhaps) unexpected turn after the influencer sparked engagement rumors on March 25 when fans pointed out the huge diamond rock on her ring finger that stood out as Woods was being photographed in front of a life-size Air Jordan shoe. Woods, who also rocked her new blond hairdo, initially captioned the upload “Heir Jordyn with a giant air Jordan💋.”

Her boyfriend, Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns, jokingly commented about the shoe underneath her post, “Knew I was missing a shoe….” Woods replied that she was “keeping it safe” for him. Many fans overlooked the entirety of the post and questioned Woods on the ring.

Jordyn Woods sparks engagement rumors after she was seen with a giant rock on her ring finger. @jordynwoods//Instagram

“Is that an ENGAGEMENT ring?!!?! 👀.”

“Okayyy but the RING 💎!!! 😍😍.”

“I spy with my little eye a huge diamond! 😍.”

“Is that a ring with diamonds or a diamond ring? 🧐💍.”

“It’s the huge ring for me 🤩💍.”

Jordyn Woods. (Photo: @jordynwoods/Instagram)

While people asked the model about her current relationship status, others suggested that Towns gave Woods a ring because of some recent cheating rumors. One wrote, “he probably gave her a ring cause he really cheated 😫.”

Another said, “First comes cheating, then comes marriage 🥴.”

An Instagram user brought up Towns’ comment about how the couple will have the same trolls hating on them when he puts a ring on Woods’ finger. “He will marry [her.]He said he was goin to put a ring on it, and after the cheating rumors, seems on time and right!👏🏾.”

Earlier this month, Woods and Towns disputed allegations that the basketball player stepped out on their relationship after gossip site Gossip Of The City shared a story of Towns exchanging messages with a mystery woman. Upon hearing the news, the 23-year-old took to Twitter to defend her man and to deny the rumors. She said, “So crazy how someone can make fake screenshots and send it to blogs and y’all believe it.”

Woods added, “I normally don’t address anything but what you’re not gonna do is play with my man’s character. And to the person who started this rumor… WE SEEE YOU SIS.. since you wanna be seen SO BAD. God see you too. … He don’t even talk like that.”

Towns also denied the rumors and wrote on his respective Twitter page, “So I got the baddest girl in the game and you think I’m gonna waste my energy with anyone else gtfoh! Same haters we got now are gonna be the same ones we have when I put that ring on her finger.”

The couple made their relationship social media official last year following Woods’ 23rd birthday.