‘This Is the One Relationship People Just Won’t Let Go Of’: Vivica A. Fox Talks 50 Cent and Says She’s ‘Happy’ with Her New Man

Vivica Fox has moved on from her relationship with 50 Cent and she wants everyone else to as well.

The actress appeared on “The Real” daytime talk show on Wednesday, Jan. 12, and discussed things like motherhood and learning how to take vacations by herself. However, the conversation, as it does many times in interviews, eventually made its way to Fox and the New York rapper’s former relationship.

(L-R)” Vivica A. Fox and 50 Cent @msvfox @50cent/Instagram

It started with “The Real” co-host Loni Love asking if Fox had ever desired to have children while dating one of her exes. After taking a short moment to ponder, Fox shared that there was a man that she was engaged to with whom she would have had children. Without naming his name, she explained that shortly before they were to say “I do,” her family told her not to marry him and she said she was “glad they said that too.”

Shortly after, Love said she could have seen Fox being in a relationship, to which she quickly and politely replied “No.” “And that is the relationship that people will just not let go of,” she continued as she turned to look at Love. Love responded, saying “We love it,” and Fox asked “Why?”

Love explained that she just enjoyed the moment in 2003 when 50 Cent first flirted with Fox at the BET Awards, by thanking her for wearing the purple dress she had on at the time. After the two quickly reminisced on the moment, Fox said “I don’t know why lately it’s making a new round. They tag me constantly on Twitter,” she said, referring to the fans who also have not the relationship go.

She said, “But y’all Curtis has got a new woman and I got a new man. We’re good.” The “Two Can Play That Game” actress jokingly hinted at the possibility of a reconciliation between the two. She said “Ben and Jen got back together; who knows. But I doubt it.”

Fox confirmed a little later that she was “very happy” in her new relationship. “It’s someone that’s not in the business and he makes me very happy,” she said while holding back tears after stating that she regretted not having children.

Although Fox and 50 Cent only dated for a few months and had on and off beef over the years, Fox has admitted to still caring about him. She told DJ Vlad in an interview last year that he was the “love of my life.”

More Stories from Our Partners:

‘Y’all Know Ms. Fox Not the One’: Vivica A. Fox Reacts to Massive Backlash Following Her ‘Snitch’ Comments Regarding R. Kelly