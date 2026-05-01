‘Still Gorgeous’: Vivica Fox Gushes Over What She Used to Look Like After Her Co-Star Admits His Longtime Weakness for Her

Vivica A. Fox is taking a trip down memory lane, and it’s got fans doing the same.

The 61-year-old has had a successful career as an actress, producer and mentor to many women in the entertainment industry. She showed women different styles of dating in “Two Can Play That Game,” and showed the world she should “Set It Off.”

Now, she’s returned to her old stomping grounds on “The Young and the Restless” with Shemar Moore.

Vivica Fox reflects on her 90s magazine cover days after her co-star confessed she’s his longtime crush. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

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Fox has an upcoming role in the new Amazon Prime Studios film “Is God Is.” The film also stars Sterling K. Brown and Janelle Monae, and tells the story of two sisters who travel to avenge their mother by attempting to kill their father.

On Monday, April 27, Fox was on the red carpet of the Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York City for the premiere of “Is God Is.”

A Vibe magazine reporter surprised her with a throwback cover image from her 1997 photo shoot for the magazine. The images brought up some good memories for the actress and fans watching online, reminiscing about Fox’s youthful beauty.

“Yes, b-tches,” Fox says, looking directly into the camera.

The interviewer asked Fox, “You went to the Chicago Bulls game with your father. What do you remember about that?”

‘Foxy Lady’ — featuring Vivica A. Fox for VIBE Magazine (March, 1997) wearing Dolce & Gabbana, Photography by Robert Sebree, Styling by Emil Wilbekin, Hair by Irena Gibson, and Makeup by Reann Silya. pic.twitter.com/F5FVTA5m5P — Harlem Girl From The Block (@mahogany_mamii) April 23, 2022

The “Independence Day” actress immediately had a heartfelt reaction and said, “Well, first of all, rest in peace to my daddy. The fact that you remember that, I was so blessed in my life at that time that I could take my father.”

Fox then began detailing a vulnerable memory of her time with her father.

“We used to sit in Section 9 at the Pacers game and I remember it was one of the first times that I was able to take my daddy, and we almost sat courtside at a Bulls game and we got to see Michael Jordan,” she said.

“So, wow, I was young here. Look at that. Yes,” Fox said as she held up a black and white photo of herself sitting on a sofa with her hands resting in her lap and her hair in feathered medium-length style.

The picture behind it was a more close-up photo of her standing with the same hair and makeup, looking into the camera. She had on a black low-cut t-shirt that showed off her bosom and even Fox was liking what she saw in her younger self.

She said, “Look at that,” before singing, “She’s a bad Mama Jama,” a lyric from the 1981 eponymous hit.

Vivica A. Fox has slimmed down and she's looking absolutely stunning. pic.twitter.com/KUFr9qQALV — WELCOME TO BLACK TWlTTER  (@blacktwiterthrd) April 17, 2026

Fox looked at another picture from the magazine spread where she had the same hair and makeup while wearing a cheetah print dress. Still admiring herself, she said, “Ooo!”

But she quickly shared one thing she would have changed about the look.

“OK, I would have put on a Vivica Fox wig. That’s all I’m saying,” she said before laughing.

Fans also hearkened back to how Fox looked in her younger years compared to now, as many noticed her evolution. One person singing her praises said, “Viv was so d-mn bad in the 90s.”

Another person who was loving Fox’s looks said, “D-mn she’s so D-mn fine and Beautiful.”

Someone else typed, “You are still gorgeous and amazing, Queen!”

These fans aren’t the only ones who were admiring Fox back in those times. Her “Is God Is” co-star, Brown, also found her attractive.

EURweb reported that the “This Is Us” star was present at the first Vibes & Views private screening of “Is God Is” on April 24 at NeueHouse in Manhattan. It was there that Brown confessed to Fox.

Reflecting on his time filming on set, Brown told Popviewers’ Chris Witherspoon, “I had back scenes with Vivica, who I have always had a mild crush on for quite some time. I got to pick her up — in my arms.”

Audience members laughed as Brown said this, and Fox caught wind of it as well.

She responded under Cultured Unfiltered’s clip of the moment and said, “Aawww! @sterlingkbrown is da BEST! Dawlings get ready for #ISGODIS #FILMLIFE.”

“God Is God” is set to be released on May 15, 2026. According to Box Office Pro’s website, it is projected to make $4 to $8 million.