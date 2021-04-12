Janet Jackson’s Stylist Reveals That Justin Timberlake Originally Wanted to Show Another Body Part During Infamous Super Bowl Performance

Janet Jackson’s stylist behind her look at the now infamous 2004 Super Bowl is giving insight into how and why the singer’s wardrobe failure occurred — claiming it was all but just by coincidence.

Fashion consultant to the stars Wayne Scot Lukas recently told Page Six that it was Justin Timberlake, who performed alongside Jackson at the halftime show, who pushed for the “wardrobe malfunction” in an attempt to outdo the jaw-dropping performance given by Britney Spears, Madonna and Christina Aguilera months earlier at the MTV Video Music Awards; at the awards, the trio shared an onstage kiss, shocking viewers nationwide.

Houston, Texas: Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake perform during the half-time show at Super Bowl XXXVIII at Reliant Stadium on February 1, 2004, in Houston, Texas. (Photo: Jeff Haynes/AFP via Getty Images)

Lukas claimed that Timberlake “insisted on doing something bigger than their performance.” He added, “He wanted a reveal.” The superstar stylist explained that the initial plan was to have the “Control” singer be in a pearl G-string inspired by the one Kim Cattrall’s Samantha had worn during the third episode of season five of “Sex and the City.”

He continued, “Janet was going to be in a Rocha dress, and [Justin] was going to step on the back of her dress to reveal her butt in this pearl G-string.” Lukas says that all changed just days before the pair was supposed to appear on stage, “and you saw the magic.”

As many could remember, Timberlake tore off the material from Jackson’s top instead, exposing her breast. Lukas expressed that he wouldn’t label the incident as a “wardrobe ‘malfunction’ in a million years. It was the most functioning wardrobe in history. As a stylist, it did what it was intended to do,” he added.

The former “What Not to Wear” co-host said he was moved to open up about the scandal nearly two decades later following Timberlake’s recent apology to the actress. Shortly after, in a since-deleted post, Timberlake’s former manager, Johnny Wright, insisted that Jackson forgive the “Can’t Stop the Feeling” singer underneath a post she shared to her Instagram page. To that, Lukas explained, “Janet has already forgiven Justin in private. They made their peace a long time ago.”

Lukas also revealed that he is working on a tell-all book, tentatively titled: “Wardrobe Malfunctions: Receipts from the Front Lines and the Front Row.” The book will give further insight into the details surrounding the performance and other never-before-heard stories from the fashion and show industry. However, fans will not be getting any more intel about Jackson as the stylist explained, “I’ll never throw her under the bus. She’s my friend and is one of the loveliest people I’ve ever worked for.” He added, “There’s nothing shady about her.”

Yet, a source familiar with the Super Bowl incident refuted Lukas’s claims, telling the media outlet that the fashion expert is trying to sell a book.