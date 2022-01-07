‘We Ain’t Got No Time to Shed No Light on No Parasites’: T.I. Responds to Shekinah Anderson’s Claims About How She Was Treated By Him and His Wife Tiny Harris

T.I. is going into the new year with “all positive vibes,” but still has a little time to throw some shade at his wife Tiny’s former friend Shekinah Anderson. A few days after Anderson went on Instagram Live, tearfully recounting certain events to explain why she believes Tiny was never her real friend, T.I. has responded.

In a Jan. 6, interview with “The Big Tigger Morning Show,” T.I. was asked to give his reaction about Anderson’s claims. Before Big Tigger could get the entire question out, T.I. cut him off and said, “Ain’t no damn story. This is a new year. Every time you see me, every time you see my wife, we gon’ be looking good, smelling good, doing good for the people in the community. We gon’ be passing out positivity.”

T.I. and Tiny Harris (Photo: @majorgirl/Instagram)

Later he said, “We ain’t got no time to shed no light on no parasites.” He went to insinuate that Anderson has a lack of talent and was only bringing up his and Tiny’s name to continue being successful.

“A parasite is something that latches onto something strong and sucks the energy out of it because it cannot live on its own. Anything that has its own talent, anything that has its own God-given ability does not have to ride nobody’s coattail to the top.” T.I. said his talents and success were “God-given” and that no one can “stop God’s purpose for me and my family.”

Shekinah Anderson (Photo: @thatshekinah/Instagram)

In Anderson’s live, she made claims of moments that she had with T.I. that made her not so fond of him. She also brought up the 2017 incident when rumors sparked about T.I. being unfaithful to his wife with Instagram model Bernice Burgos. Shekinah claims Tiny wanted her to put the paws on Burgos for the situation.

She said that she was told, “ ‘If I don’t fight Bernice, my name gotta be bought.’ What kinda bullying sh-t is that? Bernice ain’t never did sh-t to me. She’s a beautiful girl, what I’m fighting her for?”

A few days ago, Tiny responded to the message with a statement on her Instagram story. She said, “If you don’t have proof that whatever you be talking about is working for you man do everyone a favor and shut yo ass up.”

