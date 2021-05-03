‘She the One Telling Me What to Say’: Tiny Harris Hits Back After Shekinah Says Friendship Soured After Singer Let the World ‘Tear Her Up’ Over Sexual Assault Comments

The entertaining Thelma and Louise-type friendship shared between Tameka “Tiny” Harris and her former hair stylist Shekinah Anderson has come to an end.

Fans speculated there may be tensions brewing between the two when Shekinah spoke out about allegations of sexual misconduct targeted at Harris and her husband rapper T.I. Speculations began looking more like the truth when fans realized the two women were no longer following one another.

Shekinah Anderson (left) and Tiny Harris (right). (Photo: @majorgirl/Instagram)

Now, Anderson has set the record straight by confirming her longtime friend is just a part of her past. In an emotional live stream Anderson claimed her last straw with the Xscape member was watching the singer choose to not defend her from criticism on social media.

“When I made that comment about her she was in the room with me, m———-r was sitting right there with me. She the one telling me what to say,” claimed Anderson about remarks she made in January.

At the time rumors of Harris and T.I. allegedly drugging and recruiting women to engage in sexual relations began circulating as their former employee, Sabrina Peterson, called them out. Anderson attempted to defend her friends by alleging that Peterson was in on whatever alleged incidents the couple is believed to have orchestrated.

“[Peterson’s] obsessed with Tiny. She wants Tiny to be her girlfriend,” claimed Shekinah at the time. “Why she ain’t told y’all about she’s one of the women who used to go recruit the b—–s? Wassup!?”

Her comments did little to reassure fans that T.I. and his wife were innocent. Having dealt with the singer’s fans dragging her on social for essentially incriminating the pair by lending credence to the exploitation claims, Anderson said she’d simply had enough.

“She let the world tear me up. That’s when I said you know what, I done did you hair for free, I done kissed your m———–g ass, I done been there for you,” said Anderson.

Harris caught wind of live stream, and clips circulating social media, and addressed the fallout.

“Y’all can believe this dizzy b—h if u like! Why in tf would I ask her to say what she said?! True enough she wanted to speak up for me as friend & I appreciate that but I NEVER EVER told her to say ANY of the s–t she said.”

Fans are split, with some siding with Harris, and others with Anderson.

“I believe tiny. What type of friend go on live constantly talking about you?”

“She lying on you and I guess all those women lying on you too. I Believe Shekinah.”

Some are simply holding out hope the two women will manage to reconcile their friendship.

“Sad to see they friendship get to this”

“I hate to see them at odds, but they’ll be right back cool. Real friends work it out.”