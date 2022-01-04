Lil Wayne’s Bodyguard Reportedly Exploring Pressing Charges After Rapper Allegedly Got Physical with Him and Pulled Gun During Altercation

Lil Wayne‘s bodyguard has changed his mind and decided to press charges against the Young Money Entertainment boss after initially maintaining that he wouldn’t be taking any legal action.

In early December, the rapper and his unnamed bodyguard were reportedly involved in an altercation at Wayne’s Hidden Hills, California, home after the “Lollipop” rapper accused the guard of leaking images to the media. According to the guard, the situation escalated from verbal altercation to physical assault after the “Mrs. Officer” artist demanded the guard leave his property, and when he ran into a bathroom instead, Wayne got physical with him, allegedly hitting him in the head and face and brandishing an AR-15.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 02: Lil Wayne attends VERZUZ Bone Thugs-N-Harmony And Three 6 Mafia at Hollywood Palladium on December 02, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

The guard told police that he was able to make a run for it to the guard shack within the gated community, where he called for help. Deputies from the Malibu/Lost Hills Station responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call for service on Wednesday, Dec. 1, at approximately 1:40 a.m, a spokesperson from the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department told Page Six. The spokesperson also noted that “when deputies attempted to make contact with Wayne, he was no longer at the residence.”

Whether anything develops with the charges remains to be seen because the validity of the guard’s story has reportedly been questioned by police since the incident occurred. According to TMZ, cops “say he did not have any marks on his body or injuries from the alleged physical confrontation.” Sources close to Lil Wayne also told the website that the incident never occurred.

Initially, Wayne’s former guard was not seeking to press charges, however, he is now singing a different tune and possibly preparing to file a civil lawsuit against the five-time Grammy Award-winning artist. Although not much is known about the reason behind the guard’s change of legal direction, sources have told TMZ that the case “will probably go nowhere” due to a lack of evidence.

At the time of this article’s writing, police reportedly had yet to speak with Lil Wayne directly about the alleged incident.

More Stories from Our Partners:

‘That’s What Really Started That Sh-t’: Birdman Explains Infamous Photo Kissing Lil Wayne

“Respectfully And Disrespectfully, There’s No Comparison” | Terrell Owens Doesn’t Want Your Antonio Brown Comparison

How New Orleans Chef Became First Black Winner of ‘Great Food Truck Race’