‘Wow’: Nick Cannon Is In Awe of His ‘Brilliant Baby,’ 1-Year-Old Daughter Powerful Queen

Nick Cannon posted a video of his 1 year-old daughter Powerful Queen, whom he shares with Brittany Bell. He is blown away by what she is already capable of.

In the video, Cannon is showing Powerful flash cards with words on them and she performs the actions, says the words, or makes the noise of the animal. It is clear both parents are truly impressed with their little girl.

Nick Cannon and 1 year-old Powerful Queen reading a flash card. (Photo: Screenshot/Instagram)

In post Cannon writes, “Wow!!! Look at this brilliant baby!! They got mad when we named her POWERFUL QUEEN! Y’all lucky I didn’t go with my other choice GENIUS EMPRESS!! LOL 😂” he captioned the post. “I can’t take any of the credit here though! That’s all her amazing Mommy @missbbell 🙏🏾❤️”

Powerful Queen proves to her daddy that she knows where her feet, mouth, nose are. She roars like a tiger and identifies words like “tree,” “dog,” “cat,” and “babies.” She then shocks Cannon. Bell hands Cannon a flash card in Spanish: “arbol.” Even Cannon doesn’t know the word. Powerful says “arbol,” and the flash card reveals it to be Spanish for “tree.” So even she is teaching her dad some things. Cannon is very encouraging, and it is evident that the family members enjoy one another.

Cannon shares 5-year-old son Golden with Bell as well.

It is good to see Cannon embracing the joy of his children. Earlier this month the talk show host announced the untimely passing of his infant son Zen to brain cancer. Zen’s mother was model Alyssa Scott.

Cannon told People, “We had a short time with a true angel. My heart is shattered. I wish I could have done more, spent more time with him, taken more pictures. I wish I could have hugged him longer.”

He revealed earlier this month that he got a tattoo of baby Zen on his rib. “I’m still all bandaged up and it hurts right here right now. … It was a lot of pain but it was so well worth it. I enjoyed every moment of the experience to forever have my son right here as my rib, right here on my side, as my angel.”

More Stories from Our Partners:

‘She’s Probably My Best Therapist’: Nick Cannon Praises 10-Year-Old Daughter Monroe for Helping Hime Cope with Death of His Infant Son Zen

‘Ain’t Playing ‘: Oprah’s Rigid COVID-19 Precaution Protocol Caused Gayle King to Miss Her Grandson’s First Time Meeting Her Longtime Friend

‘No Place Like Home’: Tiffany Haddish Documents Trip to Her Grandfather’s Village In Eritrea, Receives Land and New ID