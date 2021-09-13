Blue Ivy Carter Makes History as the Youngest MTV VMA Winner

Jay-Z and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter once again have something to be proud of with their oldest child, Blue Ivy Carter.

Nine-year-old Blue Ivy became the youngest person to win an award at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Sept. 12. Blue Ivy shared the best cinematography win for the song “Brown Skin Girl” with her mother, Beyoncé and artists WizKid and SAINt JHN. The cinematographers of the video include: Benoit Soler, Malik H. Sayeed, Mohammed Atta Ahmed, Santiago Gonzalez and Ryan Helfant.

Blue Ivy Carter and Beyoncé (Photo: @beyonce/Instagram)

“Brown Skin Girl” is a single for which Blue Ivy lent her vocals on the chorus. The song was a part of Beyoncé’s soundtrack album, which was created to coincide with the remake of the 1994 Disney film “The Lion King.” Two years ago, “The Lion King” was recreated into a live-action film for which Beyoncé served as a voice actress. Releasing her album “The Lion King: The Gift” for the film, Beyoncé once again wowed the world by dropping the visual album for it, which she called “Black Is King.”

This is not the first time Blue Ivy has made history as it relates to her participation on the song. Earlier this year, in March, she became the second-youngest person to win a Grammy. But that’s not all. According to Forbes, in 2019, she became the youngest female musician to make it onto the Hot 100 charts. Her first time being on the charts, though, was when she was newly born and was featured on Jay-Z’s song “Glory.” Blue Ivy was only two days old when the song was released.

Besides being on her parents’ songs, Blue also has shown up on social media modeling her mother’s clothing IVY PARK which she partnered with Adidas to create. Blue Ivy’s youngest siblings, Rumi and Sir, also made an appearance as part of the campaign for their mother’s IVY PARK Kids collection. Beyoncé gave birth to her son and daughter, who are twins, on June 13. They just turned four earlier this summer.