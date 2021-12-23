‘I Gotta Make Us a New One’: 50 Cent Says He’s Considering Making a New ‘Cosby Show’ and Praises Phylicia Rashad

50 Cent is proposing another idea for a new show. However, this one would be more like a reboot.

The rapper uploaded two Instagram photos on Dec. 20, one of the cast of “The Cosby Show,” and the other was of Geoffrey Owens, who played Sondra Huxtable’s boyfriend, Elvin. Under the post 50 Cent not only talked about doing a possible remake series of the show, but he also left a few kind words for Phylicia Rashad, who portrayed Bill Cosby’s character’s wife on the show.

50 Cent praises Phylicia Rashad and says he wants to remake “The Cosby Show.” @50cent/Instagram

He wrote, “I have had a crush on @phyliciarashad for forever I don’t know, she can talk with her eyes. she was just it,I think it was the Cosby show it was the only representation of black love on Tv. I gotta make us a new one. GLG GreenLightGang.”

Many agreed to the idea of making another show like “The Cosby Show,” stating that it would bring back positive representation in television for the Black audience. One said, “More than black love Cosby show gave everyone goals to shoot for! Love, family, careers.

Another fan wrote, “Definitely need positive black images, f–k them drug dealers stories,” referring to 50’s Cent’s other shows like the “Power” franchise and now “BMF.”

50 Cent praises Geoffrey Owens. (Photo: @50cent/Instagram)

Others praised him for putting Owens in his “Power Book II: Ghost” series. In 2018, someone snapped a photo of Owens working in the grocery store Trader Joes and posted it on the internet. Many fans who remembered his work on screen showed him love instead of shaming him, which led to him getting a role on the “Power” sequel.

50 reposted a message someone wrote about 50 helping Owens revive his career and get more acting gigs after someone’s attempt “to shame him” by taking the photo of him. In the caption of the repost, 50 wrote, “Yeah The under dog back on Top @iamgeoffreyowens GHOST GLGGreenLightGang.”

One fan wrote, “you’re amazing for that. Always putting people on and giving them a chance. You said Top 10 dead or alive, I’m saying you’re Top 5!!!”

Singer and reality TV star, Kandi Burruss said, “I was just thinking that when I watched the episode. It’s dope that you are providing opportunity for so many people. @iamgeoffreyowens is doing a great job on there.”

Stay tuned to see if 50 actually makes another “Cosby Show.”

