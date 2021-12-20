‘You Publicly Humiliated Me When I Been Down for You’: Big Sean Hits Back at Kanye West’s ‘Worst Thing’ Comments, Claims Ye Owes Him $6 Million

As usual, Kanye West had the world in a state of shock after claiming that the worst thing he ever did was sign Big Sean to his G.O.O.D Music label.

After making those comments last month on the podcast “Drink Champs,” many fans wanted to know what Big Sean would say in response and, according to him, he “thought what he said was on some b-tch -ss sh-t.”

Los Angeles, Calif. – Aug. 30: Recording artists Kanye West and Big Sean accept the Video with a Social Message Award for ‘One Man Can Change The World’ onstage during the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on August 30, 2015, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Just like his mentor, the “My Last” rapper opened up about the situation in his own interview with “Drink Champs” on Saturday, Dec. 18. He spoke about getting signed to G.O.O.D Music, then toward the end of the three-hour episode, he addressed what West said.

He told host N.O.R.E and DJ EFN, “At first I thought it was hilarious. I thought the shit was funny. Then I took it personal. I took it personal because I’m the only artist who’s put out five albums under G.O.O.D. Music. Cudi left a long time ago, business-wise, you know what I’m saying? They still cliqued up and linked up, right. So, I’m the only artist who put out five albums under G.O.O.D. Music. I’m the only artist who put out back-to-back-to- back No. 1s, platinum albums, double platinum albums.”

Throughout his response, Sean frequently showed West gratitude for changing his life by signing him to the label, but also defended himself and explained that he was always there for West when he called, no matter what the circumstances. He said, “every time Kanye has called on me, every single time, no matter what I was doing, within one day’s notice, I’m wherever he’s at, bro.”

He also delved into his money issues with G.O.O.D. Music and the accusation that the label owes him $6 million. He claimed that when he got the record deal Roc Nation CEO Jay Brown claimed that it was the “worst” deal he’s ever seen. The 33-year-old then said as a result of the label owing him millions of dollars, he ended up having to spend money to audit the label.

“I spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on my label, thinking Universal owe me this money and the money had been paid to G.O.O.D Music,” he said. He added that he never took shots at West the way Drake did when the two artists were beefing, despite what he was enduring with the label. West recently made up with Drake and the two even did a concert together earlier this month after years of being at odds.

Big Sean continued on saying “I haven’t put it in nothing. I had an issue with all the respect being paid to somebody who publicly did that. And I know people be going through things, making up and that’s beautiful. I want to see my brothers together, but to me, I take that personal.”

According to Sean, West reached out the day after West’s “Drink Champs” interview to sit with him and his mom “to begin healing on both sides.” But Sean said, “I was angry…I took it too personally because it’s like you publicly humiliated me when I been down for you.”

While he expressed having love for West, he said his words upset him because it “was a personal attack for no reason and he ain’t have to do all that.”

Fans shared their reactions to the episode on Twitter.

“You can tell Big Sean wanted to get what he said about Kanye off his chest for a long, long time. When you feel indebted to a person, it’s damn near no limit to what you’ll put up with. Until you wake up,” said one.

“Big Sean is so polite for someone that is owed 6 million dollars. Kanye could never talk to me sideways in LIFE,” wrote another.

Another said, “I love Kanye. But what he did to Big Sean deserves a public apology and a pay back.”

What do you think?

