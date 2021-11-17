‘They Look Like 2 Kids Whose Mama Made Them Apologize to Each Other’: Kanye West and Drake Seemingly Quash Their Beef, Fans Think It’s Forced

Not everyone believes the hype that Canada’s “Certified Lover Boy” and Chicago’s “Yeezuz” officially quashed their beef.

According to Instagram, Kanye West and Drake had a meeting at Drake’s Toronto mansion dubbed “The Embassy” to settle their feud.

(From left) J Prince, Drake, and Kanye West pose in front of Drake’s Toronto mansion. @kanyewest/Instagram

“You have reached your destination,” Drake wrote in the caption on Tuesday, Nov. 16, sharing two videos of comedian Dave Chappelle giving an impromptu speech in front of the “6 God” and his celebrity friends.

“You have to admit to yourself, this s–t is impressive. I cannot believe I’m in a n—-s house. A n—-a from this city that did not grow up this way,” Chappelle said. “Tonight, he brought some of the biggest stars on earth to his home, Kanye West is in his home.”

The second video Drake shared features a clip of himself and Ye laughing and smiling into the camera phone with Drake’s track, “Knife Talk,” playing in the background.

Ye also posted footage of Chappelle’s speech in his Instagram stories, where the comedian confirmed Kanye and Drake squashed their years-long beef.

“After all our culture’s been through, I’ll say it again. Make some noise for Kanye and Drake and make some noise for the reconciliation,” Chappelle said in the clip.

Ye shared a photo of himself, Ye, and Drake Rap-A-Lot Records founder and philanthropist J. Prince at Drake’s mansion on Instagram.

The photo made it to The Shade Room’s Instagram page, where fans flooded the comments section with witty remarks about the three men’s appearances.

“They look like 2 kids whose mama MADE them apologize to each other and they really don’t mean it lol,” wrote one fan, while another said, “When your uncle make[s] you apologize to your favorite cousin lol.”

A third individual joked, “Drake looking like his parents made him come outside and apologize.” However, many felt “J Prince definitely forced this” reunion between the two rap GOATs.

J Prince mentioned Kanye and Drake’s meeting as well as their joint concert on Twitter. The Los Angeles benefit concert will honor Gangster Disciples co-founder Larry Hoover, who is currently serving a life sentence in Colorado’s infamous Florence super max federal prison.

“What a beautiful night I had last night in Canada,” Prince tweeted.”Let’s make history on December 9. Free Larry Hoover Concert.”

What a beautiful night I had last night in Canada. Let’s make history December 9th. Free Larry Hoover Concert pic.twitter.com/2ri4r6wQcf — J Prince (@jprincerespect) November 17, 2021

Regardless of who’s responsible for Kanye and Drake’s meetup, many don’t believe the hype. Some accused Kanye and Drake of pulling a marketing stunt to promote their latest albums; Ye’s “Donda,” which hit streaming services on Aug. 29, and Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy,” which dropped the following week on Sept. 3.

“They never had beef. It was all a pr stunt for their albums, and it worked. Y’all fell for it,” wrote one fan, while another said, “This gotta be a joke! They both had multiple disses toward each other on their album.”

Drake appeared to diss Ye on his “7am On Bridle Pat” track and allegedly leaked Ye’s unreleased track, “Life of the Party,” which initially featured a Drake diss. “Life of the Party” has officially been released on the “DONDA” deluxe featuring Andre 3000.

“Don’t look like nothing squashed to me but ok! Body language is everything,” added one fan, while someone else quipped, “World peace has been restored.”

