‘They Look Like Brothers’: Chad Johnson’s Video with Friend Terrell Owens Has Fans Doing a Double Take

Chad Johnson took to Instagram on Friday, Dec. 17, to brag about the Christmas gifts he’s received from his friend Terrell Owens.

The pair is seen laughing and bonding in the post — shared on his Instagram story as well as his page — as Johnson informs his followers how good of a friend Owens is to him.

Chad Johnson’s bonding video with Terrell Owens left fans raving over the pair’s bond; some even claimed the two look like brothers. Photo:@ochocinco/Instagram

The clip starts with the father of seven flaunting the two wrapped presents he received from Owens. He said, “It’s the giving season. Normally, I’m on the giving end. But my dog (Terrell Owens) just brought me some gifts. P–y hoes y’all ain’t got this. Y’all ain’t got no friend like I got.”

When trying to guess one of the two presents he received from Owens, he said while holding the rectangular-shaped gift, “Looking at this. These might be condoms. So he want me to wrap up. These might be rubbers.”

As he concluded the video, the 43-year-old broke out into song over the pair’s bond. While addressing Owens by his nickname, he said, “Y’all ain’t got no friends like I got. I got T.O.” As fans began to view Johnson’s post, many mentioned how they adored the pair’s relationship and brotherhood.

“Man y’all brotherhood is amazing and beautiful.”

“I love y’all relationship, true friend, brothers.”

“Love it. Ocho love him some Terrell.”

“These fools got real love for each other it’s awesome to see!”

“Now that’s love right there if that ain’t true brotherhood idk what is.”

In addition to the “brotherhood” remarks, others pointed out how similar the pair looks. One wrote, “They look like brothers.” Another said, “Twinning.” An Instagram user claimed they always thought that Johnson and Owens were related. That person wrote, “Always thought they was related. Lol.”

Johnson and Owens became friends after playing professional football together on the Cincinnati Bengals team in 2010.

