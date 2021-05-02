‘Now That’s the Boooooody’: Kenya Moore Shocks Fans with Weight Loss

Kenya Moore stopped fans in their tracks on April 30 after the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star uploaded a bikini pic showcasing her tight body as she posed on a yacht.

Moore, who captioned the image “Serving with a twist of lime ❤️,” is currently filming the Housewives crossover series called the “Real Housewives All-Stars.” The cast includes Moore’s “RHOA” co-star Cynthia Bailey, “Real Housewives of New York” stars Luann de Lesseps and Ramona Singer, Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice from “Real Housewives of New Jersey,” and “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Kyle Richards. The series, which is currently being filmed at an undisclosed location, will stream on Peacock, a streaming service operated by NBC Universal.

Kenya Moore flaunts her significant weight loss in a new bikini photo. leaving fans shocked. @thekenyamoore/Instagram

Many fans marveled over the former beauty queen’s toned physique.

“Applying PRESSURE all year I see! 🍫💚.”

“That bod 😍😍.”

“Now that’s the Boooooody!! No filler no filters!! No crew needed, no lights, just a simpler iPhone #BLOOP LOL.”

Kenya Moore’s current image after weight loss and a past photo when she revealed she gained 25 pounds during quarantine. (Photos: @thekenyamoore/Instagram)

“When you’re 50 years old and got the young chicks BIG MAD because you’re looking 10 times better than them 😂😂😂.”

“How did you lose your weight, you look amazing!”

Moore — who had weighed 184 pounds after gaining 25 pounds during quarantine — initially revealed her significant weight loss in March when she posted a photo wearing a tight brown leather dress. In the image captioned “#detroitchocolate,” the former beauty queen disclosed the secret behind her slimmer figure. Moore credited a weight-loss program, her chef, and working out as the main factors.

This isn’t the first time the mother of one has been candid about her weight loss. In October, Moore reiterated to her fans how diet and exercise played a major role in her losing seven pounds in two weeks. She said, “#177 from #184 week 2 How? -More veggies less sugar. -Did 2 spin classes at 30 mins. -Drank more water *no editing.”