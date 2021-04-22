Steve Harvey Responds After It Was Announced He Will No Longer Host the Miss Universe Pageant

After years of serving as host of the Miss Universe pageant, Steve Harvey won’t be serving in that role for the 69th Miss Universe coronation. Mario Lopez and Olivia Culpo will host instead.

The 64-year-old did not state why he would be missing out on the May event, but he did confirm that the 2019 coronation would not be the last time they would see him.

Steve Harvey (Photo: @iamsteveharvey/Instagram)

He tweeted, “I’ll miss you guys — but I’ll see you for the 70th,” in response to a tweet that revealed Mario Lopez and Olivia Culpo would be taking the “Family Feud” host’s place. The tweet reads, “Mark your calendars – Access Hollywood’s @mariolopezviva and actress and model @oliviaculpo will host this year’s Miss Universe competition, LIVE on @FYI and streaming next day free on The #Roku Channel. @Roku 👑.”

I’ll miss you guys — but I’ll see you for the 70th! — Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) April 20, 2021

Harvey’s had a not-so-pleasant experience in the past while hosting the Miss Universe event back in 2015. It’s a moment he’s once called a “painful night.” That night Harvey mistakenly read the name Miss Colombia Ariadna Gutierrez to be the winner of the competition when she was actually the first runner up. It was Miss Philippines Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach who was really supposed to win the crown for Miss Universe 2015 that night, and Harvey returned to the stage to rectify his mistake once he realized what had happened.

While sitting down with fellow comedian Kevin Hart on his podcast “Comedy Gold Minds with Kevin Hart” Harvey explained “I really didn’t make no (expletive) mistake. I did what they told me in my ear and I read that teleprompter. He shared that when they originally rehearsed it, Harvey was to read two names, the second-runner up and the Miss Universe winner. But on the night of the show, he was asked to read three names. According to the “Johnson Family Vacation” actor, “I took the card out there and showed the third name that they handed to me from the stage, but I had my thumb on it, it wasn’t no third name.”

This year’s Miss Universe competition will take place at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino on May 16.