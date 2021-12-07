‘She Already Did Something to Her Body’: Reginae Carter’s Rant About Body-Shaming Derails When Fans Point Out Her Surgery

Reginae Carter‘s body-shaming post appeared to not sit well with fans on Monday, Dec. 6, after they mentioned her past augmentation.

Although it is unclear what provoked the 23-year-old to make the speech, that didn’t stop Carter from giving her followers a piece of her mind regarding the criticism she allegedly received about her body.

Reginae Carter’s rant on body shaming goes left after fans point out her past surgery. Photo:@itsreginaecarter/Instagram

In the Instagram story, a visibly annoyed Carter said while flipping off the camera, “Stop telling me what I need to do to my body in order to impress y’all.” In addition to the recording, the influencer also shared the caption, “I’m f–king fine ASL (abbreviation for as hell) and I love me.”

As Carter’s upload began circulating on social media blogs, many claimed that her speech meant nothing because she seemingly allowed her followers and their comments to pressure her go under the knife. Last November, Carter revealed while appearing on “The Wendy Williams Show” that she did get breast implants despite encouraging others to accept their natural bodies in the past.

“Well she already did something to her body to impress them soooo.”

“I mean you kinda gave in already by getting the surgery. But you was perfect before and now.”

“Didn’t she get work done after people kept talking s–t though?”

“But she DID stuff to her body already….clearly something/someone influenced that because otherwise….yea!!!”

“She got them implants like her comments kept suggesting though.”

Among the breast implants remarks, other people brought up how celebrities worry too much about social media validation. One wrote, “These folks worry too much about what’s being said in their comments.” Another said, “She picked one comment outta 3k to address girl nobody cares about yo ur body its good how it is.”

A third individual responded to Carter’s rant by telling her to stop trying to seek approval from her followers, writing, “Stop coming to social media for validation.”

