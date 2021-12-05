‘Tiffany Somewhere Like Boy Bye’: Common Wishes Tiffany Haddish a Happy Birthday Following Their Reported Breakup, Fans Rip Him Apart

Common commemorated Tiffany Haddish‘s birthday on Dec. 3 by penning a special message to the comedian days after the pair reportedly split after a year of dating.

Although neither party confirmed the allegations, close sources told People magazine earlier this week that Common and Haddish decided to part ways because of their busy schedules. The duo first met on the set of their 2019 film “The Kitchen” and confirmed they were dating in July 2020 after months of speculation.

Common wishes Tiffany Haddish a Happy Birthday after they reportedly split. Photo:@common/Instagram

Despite the reported breakup claims, the “Glory” rapper took Instagram to wish Haddish a happy 42nd birthday. Common wrote alongside a photo of the actress, “Happy Birthday to the Queen @tiffanyhaddish! One of the most beautiful and dynamic and wonderful people I’ve ever known. May the most HIGH continue to bless and shine through you. Wishing you joy, love, peace, light, and fun on your born day. Love!”

Hours following Common’s birthday upload, Haddish shared Life Beyond 40’s Instagram repost of the rapper’s shoutout to her Story. As Common’s post went viral, many social media users jumped in to parse his message and say it indicated that the reported exes are just friends.

“Pretty generic message , meant for a friend by a friend.”

“Probably did break up…he said ‘the Queen,’ not ‘my Queen’…stay woke.”

Tiffany Haddish shared Life Beyond 40’s Instagram repost of Common’s birthday shoutout to her story. Photo:@tiffanyhaddish/Instagram Story

“Sounded like a friendship bday message.”

“That is quite the not so romantic, friendzone birthday wish.”

“He is not saying ‘I, me, or My’ at all in this statement. If ‘I’m not claiming you’ was a person.”

In addition to the “friends” remarks, Other claimed that Haddish is probably displeased by the post if the reported split is factual. One said, “Tiffany somewhere like ‘Boy Bye.'” Another said, “I know she’s sucking her teeth when she saw this.”

