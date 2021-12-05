Waka Flocka Has Social Media Talking After Posting Message Under Tammy Rivera’s Pic In Light of Separation Rumors, She Responds

Tammy Rivera’s fashion post derails on Dec. 4 after fans bring up the star’s reportedly estranged husband, Juaquin “Waka Flocka” Malphurs.

Rivera and Malphurs, who have been married for seven years, sparked separation rumors after the couple’s respective birthday posts to each other. In September, a blog site reported that its unnamed source who purportedly is close to the couple claimed that the pair quietly separated. Despite the allegations, no additional details regarding the alleged split have been made public. In the past, Rivera and Malphurs briefly separated after the rapper allegedly cheated on her.

Tammy Rivera’s latest post goes left after her reported estranged husband Waka Flocka complimented her in the comment section. @charliesangelll/Instagram

In the Instagram upload, Rivera is seen wearing a sheer black and white top with black jeans and white boots. In addition to the photos, the “Waka and Tammy” star decided to dedicate the post to the founder of Off-White fashion brand and artistic director for Louis Vuitton, Virgil Abloh, who passed away last week. Abloh lost his battle with cancer on Nov. 28 at 41.

She wrote, “Off white for Virgil.” As Rivera’s followers started flooding her comments section, an unexpected person paid the 35-year-old a compliment on her attire, her husband Malphurs. The “Round of Applause” rapper said, “you (fire emoji).” When Malphurs’ remarks went viral after being posted on the blog site “The Neighborhood Talk,” a social media user brought up how the alleged exes can be cordial although they reportedly are no longer together.

Tammy Rivera gave fans a slight update of her relationship with Waka after her upload was reposted on “The Neighborhood Talk.” @theneighborhoodtalk/Instagram

They wrote, “If y’all don’t think they still the best of friends ya’ trippen Charlie his whole daughter in his eyes he not leaving their lives ever.” Rivera appeared to agree with the user’s comment because she responded that the lyricist is her best friend. She stated, “Bestfriends 4 Life.” Other fans reiterated similar sentiments to the user’s as they shared their reactions to the post.

“Damn tf y’all want them to do hate each other and get on the internet and bash one another?”

“People think break ups should be messy. It’s weird.”

“Ain’t nothing wrong with that.”

“They’re forever family and real live besties.”

A few hopeful people mentioned how they wished Rivera and Malphurs would set aside their alleged differences and get back together. One wrote, “I love Tammy and Waka. I hope they work out whatever they going through.” Another said, “@wakaflocka Get your lady back, man. I miss y’all together but respect y’all individuality too.”

