‘Thought This Was Lil Kim’: Tiny Harris’ New Look Made Fans Do a Double Take

Tiny Harris has no problem switching her look up at the drop of a hat to keep fans on their toes, but part of being a fashion risk-taker is knowing there’s a chance that some of your ‘fits could end up being misses.

The 46-year-old singer, born Tameka Cottle, gave fans a glimpse of her drastically different Thanksgiving look, which consisted of a short pink wig, long lashes and natural-looking makeup.

Some fans mistook Tiny for Lil Kim when the Xscape singer posted this video. Photo Credit: @majorgirl/Instagram

According to the “T.I. & Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle” star, she was going for a “hood #ToniBraxton” vibe, but fans did a double take while watching her video and wondered whether they were looking at the Xscape singer or the Queen Bee herself, Lil Kim, or…Smokey Robinson?

“I thought she was tamar and lil Kim . Quick glimpse.”

“come thru Smokey Robinson”

“Thought this was lil kim”

“tiny that wig big [laughing with tears emoji].”

Some followers weren’t going to sit by and let Tiny’s adventurous fashion sense get attacked. Instead, they let her know she looked pretty in pink. Loyal fans defended her, writing comments like, “Y’all some haters, she looks good! 🔥,” and “She looks pretty.”

The Grammy Award-winning artist appeared to take the reactions to her look in stride, however, and reposted a couple of responses that poked fun at her pink makeover.

Tiny shares posts about her pink wig. Photo Credit: @majorgirl/Instagram

Tiny also shouted out fellow R&B singer Summer Walker, whose song “Insane” from her hit album “Still Over It” plays in the background of the video. “I love this song/album #Insane #SummerWalker🙌🏽🔥,” reads the caption.

“Still Over It” was released Nov. 5 and debuted at number one on the Billboard hit 200 charts, and was “both the first R&B album by a woman to top the Billboard 200 in more than five years and the largest streaming week ever for an R&B album by a woman.”

More Stories from Our Partners

‘Do You Hear that Control?’: Tiny Harris’ Daughter Heiress’ Vocal Range Leaves Fans Gasping

‘Men Have to Heal Too’: Dr. Dre and Xzibit Share a Message About Their Divorce Drama

‘BBL NOT DONE WELL’: 50 Cent Tells Madonna to ‘Get Her Old A*–Up’ After She Posts Risqué Photo