Boss of the Year: Swizz Beatz Gifts His Manager a 20 Carat Bracelet for Her Birthday

Swizz Beatz presented his longtime manager and business partner with an extremely generous birthday gift when he wasn’t able to attend the celebration.

Monique Blake, general manager of Swizz Beatz Productions, has worked with the hit-making producer for over 15 years, and the “Verzuz” co-creator showed his appreciation by sending a bracelet iced out with “over 20-carats” to her birthday bash that was held at New York’s Cathedrale restaurant.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 16: Swizz Beatz (L) and Monique Blake attend the “Godfather Of Harlem” New York Screening at The Apollo Theater on September 16, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

The “On to the Next One” artist tried to make it out to celebrate his friend and manager’s special day, but when his “very touch-and-go” plans fell through, that didn’t stop him from surprising her with the bling from Pristine Jewelers.

Throughout her career working with the Grammy-winning artist, Blake has played a role in helping him land some of his most successful and lucrative deals with notable brands like Reebok, Aston Martin, and his 2020 “Verzuz” partnership with Apple Music before the brand was sold to Triller in May.

Blake expressed that she and Swizz’s business relationship remained such a steady success throughout the years due to his ability to adapt to the ever-changing landscape of the music and entertainment industries.

“He’s forever thinking about what’s next,” she told Billboard in 2020. “Music is still his baby, but he spends a lot of time lending his creative and his [intellectual property] to brands. We’ve been doing a lot of brand business, from our partnerships with Bacardi and Amex and Reebok to Aston Martin. Lots of brands see value in what he thinks and how he moves the needle. That’s kind of how we’ve been driving our business.”

This wasn’t the first time the “Fancy” rapper has shown Blake his appreciation through lavish gifts. After the ink dried on the Triller “Verzuz” acquisition, he presented her with a Bentley to celebrate the deal.