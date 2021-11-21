‘You Better Work’: Tamar Braxton’s Snatched Figure In New Video Leaves Fans Shook

Tamar Braxton‘s body became the topic of conversation on Nov. 19 after the singer uploaded a clip from the set of her latest musical project.

The 44-year-old was featured on Nigerian artist Peter “Mr. P” Okoye’s track “I Love You” alongside Nigerian singers Teniola Apata and Simi.

Tamar Braxton’s clip of her latest music video has fans raving over the singer’s body. @tamarbraxton/Instagram

Braxton is seen dancing to the song in the Instagram post while the unidentified cameraman captures the shots. In addition to the video, she also promoted the song by captioning the recording, “Been humble. I love you.” As fans viewed Braxton’s upload, many marveled over the star’s appearance.

“You better work get ’em.”

“Come throughhh Tamar!”

“Your hard work is paying off. You look great, Tamar!”

“It’s the all-around glow fa meeee.”

“Yaaaaaaasssss tay! if Tamar don’t do nothing else she is going sing her throat off and SERVE!!!!!!!!! Work bih!!!!”

Among the compliments, other people mentioned how they hope Braxton’s current project indicates what’s to come regarding music. One wrote, “I sure hope this means new music is coming!!!”

Another said, “Now that’s my Tamar, get back in the game and come in HOT! I miss your voice! I can’t wait for an album!”

The day before Braxton’s sultry clip, the singer revealed that she was featured on the “I Love You” single by sharing video clips in honor of Okoye’s 40th birthday. She wrote, “It’s Tamar, but it’s not my bday!! It’s my brother @peterpsquare’s 40th bday!!!!… and I’m so grateful to know this kind soul.”

Braxton added, “He and his brother are prime examples of family first!!! So proud of you Guys, and please go to his link in his bio to watch the video for #iloveyou with my friends @tenientertainer and @symplysimi in it’s entirety 🙏🏼✨.”

Braxton’s last solo album, “Bluebird of Happiness,” was released in 2017.



