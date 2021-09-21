‘He Doing the Funky Chicken’: Tamar and Son Logan Have Fans In Stitches with Latest Dance Video

Tamar Braxton‘s latest video with her son Logan Herbert on Monday, Sept. 20, left fans in tears after they zoomed in on the 8-year-old’s dance moves.

The pair participated in a TikTok dance challenge that is affiliated with the song “Touch Down 2 Cause Hell” by HD4President. In this particular rendition, which was initially created by Myke Livin Legend earlier this year, participants are using arm and leg movements while in a stationary position.

Tamar Braxton and her son Logan Herbert participate in a TikTok dance challenge. Photo:@tamarbraxton/Instagram

Braxton claimed in her caption that despite “practicing for hours” prior to uploading the video, they both have yet to master the challenge. She wrote, “Me and @loganland8 is still trying to find the beat…. He’s the funniest Chile I’ve ever met 🙈 we’ve been practicing for hours.” But what caught the attention of fans in the comments section was Herbert trying to keep with his mother. Many mentioned his leg movements, while others brought up how he off-beat he was.

“Logan’s legs 😂😂😂 🙌🙌🙌❤️.”

“He was doing the funky chicken😂😂😂😂😂.”

“The leg shake 😂😂.”

“It’s Logan for me 😂😍😘👏🏾😂😂😂😂😂 but it’s his focus in trying to find it for me!!!!!🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾GO LOGAN!!!!!!💃🏾💃🏾🚀🚀.”

“Seems like Logan said forget the beat.”

In contrast to Braxton’s initial remarks about not finding the beat, a couple of people pointed out how she dominated the dance challenge. One wrote, “Dang Tamar you didn’t have to eat Logan up like that nah 👏👏👏.” Another said, “@tamarbraxton is the kinda person that don’t care if you’re young or old 😂😂😂😩😩 give little logan about a year and he’s gone be on your neck big cuz lol.”

Recently the singer took part in another TikTok challenge, this time showcasing her fighting skills. In the recording shared in August, Braxton is seen punching the air to the beat before wildly swinging her arms.