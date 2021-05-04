‘Oh She’s Snatched for the Heavens’: Tamar Braxton’s Message About Self-Love Goes Left After Fans Zoom In on Singer’s Body

Tamar Braxton had tongues wagging on Saturday, May 1, after the singer displayed her snatched figure in a new video while sharing the significance of loving yourself. Braxton, who was wearing a black bodysuit with sheer stockings, is seen twirling around in a circle, excitedly shouting “Period!”

In the caption, the “Let Me Know” vocalist expressed how much she loved herself and her body despite wanting to naturally enhance her backside. She said, “I remember I intentionally wanted a flat ass🤦🏽‍♀️(y’all could have told me I was tripping😩)…now I’m naturally working on a little bubble. And guess what? I love myself soooo much more today 🏋️‍♀️…Anyway- This is a dump of me and my AMAZING friends at a photo shoot.”

Tamar Braxton flaunts slim figure in a new post as she talks about the importance of self-love. Photo:@tamarbraxton/Instagram

Many fans gawked over Braxton’s latest look regardless of her bubble-less derriere.

“You look beautiful!!”

“Oh she’s SNATCHED for the heavens!!”

“It’s giving what it’s suppose to give 🥵🖤.”

“The category is body 😍.”

“Omg yassss Tamar push thru sis! 🔥🔥.”

Tamar Braxton Photo:@tamarbraxton/Instagram

Aside from Braxton appreciating her snatched figure, the singer has been showing gratitude for all aspects of her life. In March, during her birthday month, Braxton gave fans a little more insight into where she is currently in her personal life by posting clips of her tiny frame and sharing an encouraging message.

In the caption, the “Love and War” songstress brought up although things may not be perfect, she is doing “great,” considering after everything she’s endured the past couple of years. The mother of one said, “I’m grey.. but I’m GREAT I’m not broke.. but I’m not rich as I’m gonna to be I’m not perfect.. but I’m under construction… I’m not tired… I’m ready.. and I’ve been working on myself as soon as someone made me feel like I wasn’t good enough. ( that was my trigger& motivation) I worked every day until that wasn’t even a thought.”

She continued, “It took me to be uncomfortable to change… I find my strength in the uncomfortable space.. I now challenge myself to prove my mind wrong.. we become stronger that way, together as a union.”