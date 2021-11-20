‘When Those Endorphins Finally Kick In’: Tia Mowry’s Youthful Look In Make-Up-Free Photo Has Fans Swooning

Tia Mowry wowed Instagram followers on Thurs., Nov, 18, after sharing a photo of her more-youthful look. In the Instagram post, the 43-year-old wore a black two-piece set and included the caption, “When the endorphins finally kick in.”

Admirers in the posts’ comments gushed over the “Sister, Sister” actress’ slim figure and pose. They especially approved of her long cornrow-braided hairstyle.

“I need a fire extinguisher,” wrote one individual, while another said, “It’s the braids and pointed toe for me.”

A third person said, “So youthful and radiant. Keep shining.”

Tia Mowry looks youthful, posing in black two-piece gear. Photo: @tiamowry/Instagram

Mowry’s photo caused many to reminisce on some of her most famous movies, such as in the year 2000 release of the movie “Seventeen Again,” and Christmas films like 2019’s “A Very Vintage Christmas.“

One wrote, “ My crush right from the movie ‘ Seventeen Again,'” while another told Mowry, “I love your Christmas movies.”

.@TiaMowry n @TameraMowryTwo never age, they both keep getting younger 💕. They've always been my favorite Black tweens 😍🥰 RT @mefeater: 21 years ago today 'Seventeen Again' aired on Showtime 💕 pic.twitter.com/XjSkKsBxnY — Ivan (@rnb_001) November 12, 2021

After appearing on hit series such as “Full House,” Tia Mowry and her twin sister, Tamera Mowry, starred in their own series, “Sister, Sister,” which aired from 1994 to 1999. Since then, Mowry has appeared in dozens of films and series, including “Bratz,” “Girlfriends,” “Baggage Claim,” and most recently on Netflix’s “Family Reunion.”

Yet, many will never detach Mowry from her lead role as Melanie Barnett, aka Med School, in “The Game.” Mowry hinted she “might” appear in the reboot series airing on Paramount+.

“Never say never,” Mowry told ET Online last month. “I mean, as it stands for right now, we aren’t in any talks or communication about me coming back to the show.”

“I know it seems kind of weird, because I’m like, the only one, but you know, Melanie, I loved playing that character, and if…everything works out the way that it should, then who knows, I might be on the show.”

