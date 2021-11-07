‘He’s Growing Up Sooo Fast’: Tia Mowry’s Then-and-Now Photos of Son Cree Have Fans Stunned By How Much He’s Grown

Tia Mowry took to Instagram on Nov. 4 to reminisce over “bittersweet” memories of watching her son Cree Hardrict grow up.

Mowry welcomed Hardrict with her husband Cory Hardrict on June 28, 2011. Since her son’s birth the actress has been sharing intimate moments of Hardrict’s life over the years, whether on social media or her former reality show “Tia and Tamera.” “Tia and Tamera,” which also starred Mowry’s twin sister Tamera Mowry, ran from 2011 to 2013 on the Style Network.

Tia Mowry shares then-and-now photos with her son Cree Hardrict, and fans gush over how much he’s grown. @tiamowry/Instagram

Mowry uploaded two images in the social media post, including a past photo of Hardrict as an infant and a present-day snapshot of her and her son nearly ten years later. In the caption, the actress revealed that out of all the projects she’s done in the world, being Hardrict’s mom was her “greatest” accomplishment.

She said, “then and now. It is so beautiful and bittersweet to watch you grow up, #Cree. I will always be there to hold you and love you, my son! Being a mother is my greatest and first job.” As fans began to view Mowry’s post, many mentioned how quickly Hardrict has grown. An individual even pointed out that they recalled watching Hardrict on the star’s former reality show.

“He’s growing up so fast! I remember when you had him on your tv show!”

“Handsome, they grow up so fast.”

Tia Mowry and Cree Hardrict. (Photo: @tiamowry/Instagram)

“They grow soo fast, Keep it up beautiful.”

“He was so adorable as a baby and now a very handsome young man. They sure do grow up fast is an understatement.”

“The time goes by so fast. We have to enjoy every moment big and small.”

In addition to the “grown” remarks, others expressed how precious Mowry and Hardrict’s bond is. One wrote, “A mother and son bond is so precious.” Another said, “Awh! It’s nothing like the bond between Mother & Son!”

Since Hardrict’s birth, in 2018 Mowry welcomed a daughter named Cairo Hardrict. Last week the actress disclosed the meaning behind her children’s names while getting a tattoo of Cairo’s name on her arm.

She said, “Finding the right names for both my children were so important to me. Cory and myself did not take this task lightly. We wanted to name our children with the letter C because Cory’s name starts with a C. Together, we named our children Cree and Cairo. Cree were a tribe of Native Americans who were warriors that traveled the world. Cairo means one who is victorious.”