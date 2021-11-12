‘Don’t Believe Everything You Hear About My Son’: Pleasure P Responds to Allegations About His Teenage Son’s Involvement In a South Florida Murder Case

Almost two months after announcing the birth of his grandson, R&B singer Pleasure P is preparing to defend his 17-year-old son, who is wanted for homicide.

According to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office in Florida, police are searching for Marcus Ramone Cooper Jr, who allegedly shot and killed 24-year-old Tyron Arthus around 1:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 8. Authorities obtained a search warrant on Nov. 1 charging Cooper with first-degree premeditated murder with a firearm.

Pleasure P shares a joyful moment with his son, Marcus Ramone Cooper Jr., and grandson, Amir. @pleasurep/Instagram

Detectives allege Cooper was riding in a car in Davie, Florida, with Arthus before he shot the victim several times after ordering him out of the vehicle.

“Cooper should be considered armed and dangerous, and the investigation into the homicide is ongoing,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Pleasure P is currently performing with Pretty Ricky on the Millenium Tour. As reports circulated online, the Grammy-nominated vocalist took to Instagram early Thursday morning, Nov. 11, to deny the allegations in a spontaneous rant.

‘Innocent till proven guilty. Don’t believe everything you hear about my son,” said the 36-year-old in a now-deleted video. “You know I’m riding with that n—a til the wheels fall off, though till the wheels fall off. To be honest, everybody…saying this saying that. [I’ll] just play some good music for y’all that I got coming out.”

The “Under” singer explained he was unaware of the connection between his son and the victim, who he alleges might have been “the aggressor.”

“A 24-yeard old n—a might be the aggressor. You know, we gotta look at all possibilities when it comes to this situation,” he said. “We don’t have no facts. We don’t know what the police know. We don’t know anything.”

He added, “As a father I’m [going to] protect my son and you know what? It is what the f–k it is.”

Pleasure says his son is “not on the run” and that the lead detective “was on vacation all week” when lawyers attempted to contact him for information about the case. He continued playing music and talking about his son in at least eight other Instagram videos, which have all been deleted.

The most recent post is a video, shared on Wednesday, Nov. 10, starring Pleasure’s soon-to-be 2-month-old grandson, Amir Marcus Cooper, attempting to crawl.

