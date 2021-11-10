‘My Skin Came Off’: Princess Love Shows Shocking Video of the Aftermath of Wearing a Wig

There will be no more wigs for “Love and Hip Hop: Miami” star Princess Love.

For Halloween, Love stepped out of her comfort zone with her hair and rocked a candy apple red wig. In addition to that, she wore a green bodysuit and tights to complete her sexy Poison Ivy costume for her Halloween photoshoot.

Princess Love rocks wig for Poison Ivy costume. (Photo: @princesslove/Instagram)

While the look was beautiful, it appears that the beauty came with a cost. On Nov. 1, Love told her followers on her Instagram story that she is done with wigs and showed the effects it had on her skin. Wrapped in a robe, the mother of two said, “I just want to say that I am never in my life putting another wig in my hair.”

“Look at that,” she said pointing at a light circular area on her forehead near her hairline. “My skin came off.” In a more firm tone, she repeated herself, saying, “My skin came off.” It’s understandable why Love is deciding to take the safe route and not wear wigs, especially since she rarely wears them anyway.

There have been times when she’s said that she wore hair extensions on her Instagram to promote a company. However, extensions and clip-ins are very different from wigs.

Not all wigs have to be glued down, but for those who want to achieve the more natural look as well as get the wig to lie securely, they do typically glue it. Not only that, but the glue also allows for people to wear the wig for longer periods of time without it messing up. However, the glue can affect people differently.

Some people’s skin does not take well to glue and it causes a rash or sometimes if not taken off gently and properly it can cause hair loss or, as in Love’s case, skin removal.

The good news is Love didn’t appear to be too upset by the loss. In fact, at the end of the video, she agreed to watch a movie with her 3-year-old daughter Melody Norwood and son Epik Norwood.