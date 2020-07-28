‘He’s About to Break Your Back’: Fans Crack Up As Princess Love Jokes About Carrying Seven-Month-Old Son

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Princess Love and Ray J‘s infant son Epik Norwood may already have a favorite parent.

Love shared an adorable image of seven-month-old Epik sweetly snuggled up with her in a wrap and looking content enough to stay there forever. “How do I tell him he’s too big to be in here? 😩 #7months,” his mom joked about her growing boy in her caption.

(L-R): Melody, Princess Love and Epik pose for a family photo./Photo Credit: @princesslove/Instagram

Princess Love and Ray J have been spending time together after making it through a rocky patch in their marriage. After filing for divorce from the singer and entrepreneur in May, Love turned around and filed for a dismissal of that divorce request earlier this month.

“For us to all spend time together, talk and just be parents, I think a lot of things unfold from that,” he shared with People in May, shortly before Melody’s second birthday. “That’s a good start for us, just spending time with the kids and making sure that Melody has a great b-day. Through all of that, we can listen and understand each other. Right now we’re just locked in with the parenting. God is good.”

Fans were tickled to see the big boy hanging on to his mom and joked with Princess in the comments.

Baby Epik doesn’t plan on going anywhere anytime soon./Photo Credit: @princesslove/Instagram

“You see that look… he ain’t goin nowhere 😂😂,” joked a follower.

“He’s so content right there though,” another stated.

“You don’t 😭,” answered a third. “I wish they could stay this little forever 😭😭”

“He is about to break your back😂,” a fourth laughed.

“He is such a cutie pie. Let him stay in there a lil bit longer 😍😘,” advised a fifth fan.

Princess Love and Ray J have been married since 2016 and are also parents to a two-year-old daughter, Melody Love Norwood.