‘It’s Him In the Playpen Fa Me’: Fans Can’t Get Over Keyshia Ka’oir’s Video of Gucci Mane on ‘Daddy Duty’ with Son Ice 

Keyshia Ka’oir‘s post of Gucci Mane and their son Ice Davis tugged fans’ heartstrings on Sept. 30 after viewing the pair spending quality time together.

In the recording, the rapper is seen in a life-size playpen with Davis as he pretends to take a call from the 9-month-old’s toy phone. Gucci said, “Who you want to talk to? Ice? Hold up? Who this is calling for you? Telling she want Ice. You want Ice, big Ice?

Keyshia Ka’oir’s video of Gucci Mane playing with their 9-month-old son Ice has fans swooning over the pair’s bond. Photo:@keyshiakaoir/Instagram

As the clip wraps up, the 41-year-old told Davis to crawl in his direction in order to retrieve the phone. “You want your phone? Come on, crawl over here, come on.” Ka’oir jokingly kept the video’s theme going when she captioned the post, “Hey @icedavis1017 who all these girls calling ur phone😂.”

When fans viewed the video, many of them expressed how beautiful it was to see Gucci being a father.

“Bruh seeing Gucci in a dang playpen is the content I didn’t know I needed ❤️! Beautiful to watch his journey over these years like wowww.”

“It’s him in the playpen fa me!!! 😍😍😍.”

“This video made my day. To see Gucci in such a vulnerable and happy space with his family is heartwarming. ❤️❤️❤️.”

“Awwwwwwwww ain’t nothing like family time.”

In addition to the touching remarks, one Instagram user brought up how quickly Davis has grown: “Ice is getting so big ❤️❤️❤️.”

Gucci and Ka’oir welcomed their son last December and shared the big news on their respective Instagram accounts. Ka’oir wrote, “He’s here!!!!!!!!!! ICE DAVIS 12/23/20 7lbs #ThankYouLord OMG he is soooooo darn CUTE & PERFECT.” The rapper immediately followed suit and said, “My wife just gave me a 7lb 1 oz baby boy his name ICE DAVIS 12/23/20 thank you MrsDavis he’s here!!!!!!!”