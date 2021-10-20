‘She Was Representing Us All’: Simone Biles Continues to Garner Support from Fans After She Says 2024 Paris Olympics is ‘on the Back Burner’

Simone Biles is putting herself first, even if it means not returning to the Olympics anytime soon.

“No definite answer but it is something that I have thought about,” said the Olympian while speaking with the hosts of “The Real” about her pending participation in the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Tokyo, Japan – Aug. 3: Simone Biles of Team United States poses with the bronze medal during the Women’s Balance Beam Final medal ceremony on day 11 of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on Aug. 3, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

During the summer Tokyo Games, Biles caught the sports world by surprise when she suddenly withdrew from multiple events after coming down with the “twisties.” Biles, 24, would later share that becoming disoriented mid gymnastic stunts was only one part of the issue; she was also struggling with her mental health and the “pressure” of performing.

“Physically, I feel good; I’m in shape. Emotionally, that kind of varies on the time and moment,” said Biles at the time of her withdrawal from the women’s team final. As she went into the Summer Games, many expected Biles to have a clean sweep taking home gold in each of events. In the end, she walked away with two medals — silver in the team all-around final and her first bronze on the balance beam.

“Coming to the Olympics and being head star isn’t an easy feat,” she told the media on July 27. Now, months removed from her Tokyo performance, Biles says her focus remains on her mental health journey, and expanding the conversations surrounding the topic in the public.

As for what’s next, Biles currently has her sights set on finishing up the Gold Over America tour — which has 35 U.S. stops featuring Olympians like Jordan Chiles and Laurie Hernandez — in November. How she truly feels about thrusting herself back into the gauntlet of Olympic competition is something she will get to if and when she feels moved to do so.

“It’s definitely on the back burner; just trying to get through this tour first, work on myself, my mental health and if it’s something I still love and want to continue then let’s do it,” Biles told the daytime talk show hosts. “If not, I mean there’s so many things on the horizon that I feel like I could be great.”

Fans showed support to the olympic athlete about her decision.

“Unfortunately even when we (Black/POC) are great or greater than great, it’s still not enough for these people (including our own). But yes, shout out to Simone Biles for her courage/bravery (especially in regards to Larry Nasser).”

“I thought then that she was being extra but I started a job that has a lot of pressure and expectations from important people and it’s really affects my mental health I understand her now.”

“I’m grateful for all the support she received. As someone handling their own mental health it touched me. I felt she was representing us all. Pure bravery.”

