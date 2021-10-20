‘Rémy Martin Must be Stopped’: 50 Cent Responds to Rémy Martin Lawsuit After Cognac Brand Accused Rapper of Stealing Bottle Design

Troll king 50 Cent is known to issue lawsuits against anyone who owes him money. This time, he’s filed a motion on behalf of his company, Sire Spirits, in response to E. Rémy Martin & Co., which is currently suing the entrepreneur for trademark infringement.

Billboard has learned that Sire Spirits filed the motion on Monday, Oct. 18, to dismiss the lawsuit Rémy Martin filed in August, accusing 50 of copying the Rémy XO bottle design for his liquor brand, Branson Cognac X.O.

WATER MILL, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 05: Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson attends the Hamptons premiere of “POWER BOOK II: GHOST” presented by STARZ & Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson on September 05, 2020 in Water Mill, New York. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Starz Entertainment LLC.)

“This action is a naked effort to use meritless litigation to financially destroy a competitor,” Sire attorneys told Billboard. “Rémy Martin must be stopped, and the claims against Sire Spirits should not be allowed to survive.”

Meanwhile, Sire’s attorneys say 50’s bottle design is more common than you’d think.

“No brand or company has the right to exclude others from making or selling curved bottle for Cognac or other alcohol,” Reena Jain explained. “Nonetheless, Rémy Martin is on a mission to eliminate Sire Spirits from the Cognac market.”

50 Cent claps back at Rémy Martin’s lawsuit by trolling them. @50cent/Instagram



In its lawsuit, Rémy Martin claimed Sire Spirits made a “blatant attempt” to associate itself with its brand. Allegedly, the Branson Cognac bottle “infringed a design patent granted in 2011 that covers a slightly different Rémy Martin bottle.”

After the filing, 50 resorted to his usual trolling on Instagram, writing, “They afraid of me already. Branson Cognac is the new wave. Rémy Martin is #2 Behind Henny and worried about Branson. Smh I’m just getting started.”

50 Cent, born Curtis Jackson, launched Branson Cognac in 2018 under Sire Spirits. It’s uncertain if the French company is “afraid” to compete with 50 Cent’s famous liquor brand. But if you know 50, he’s not backing down without a fight.

To read more stories like this, visit AtlantaBlackStar.com

