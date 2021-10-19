‘Got Them Cheeks Out’: Tammy Rivera Flaunts a Fresh Face In Sexy Beach Selfie

Tammy Rivera showed off her bare face and booty while relaxing on a beach — to the delight of her fans.

While on vacation in an undisclosed location, the “All These Kisses” singer, 35, posted a fresh-faced selfie while stretched out along a shoreline, with the caption, “Waiting for my sun to shine …[sun emoji].” Tammy followed the image up with more peeks at her cheeks as she swam in and lounged around an infinity pool.

Tammy Rivera chills on the beach. Photo Credit: @charliesangelll/Instagram

Fans complimented Tammy on her beauty and beach body in the post, which received more than 317,500 likes.

“It’s the no filter for me [heart eyes emoji] [heart eyes emoji]”

“You are already shining like the sun [sun emoji]”

“Got them cheeks out”

“It’s the clean and clear face for me [heart eyes emoji]”

The “Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka?” reality star has never shied away from flaunting her curves and surprised fans by showing off a slimmed-down figure recently, although she hasn’t publicly addressed the weight loss directly yet.

Rivera previously praised her “grown woman weight” and attributed maintaining her curves to a diet and exercise regimen that includes jumping rope, cutting out “cream cheese, ice cream or milk,” and working on her pipes.

“Jumping rope has really helped me be able to hold my breath longer, which is important now that I’m singing on stage,” Tammy told Essence in 2020. “It helps give you more depth and longer wind but it’s also toning because, truthfully, I ain’t been working out like I should be…I’ve been doing more diaphragm exercises, which actually tones your stomach, and I never knew that,” she added.