‘She Did the Harlem Shake Just Like Bow Wow’: Bow Wow’s Daughter Dances with Mom and Has Fans Seeing Double

Shai Moss may get her dancing skills from her mom, Joie Chavis, but her father, Bow Wow, has been credited with giving her her looks.

On Sunday, June 20, Chavis uploaded another mommy-daughter dance video. The two recreated a viral TikTok video from TikTok user Kyle You Made That’s remix of @cheerlebridee’s “Poof Be Gone” song. Shai lip-synched over the video as it counted “5-6-7-8.” Then her mother joined in, and together they took on the quick challenge.

Bow Wow’s daughter Shai Moss pictured with her mother, Joie Chavis (Photo: @joiechavis/Instagram)

The dance starts with a move that’s known from Beyonce’s infamous “Single Ladies” dance then transitions into a type of shimmy. Shai does it first, then while her mother, Chavis, does it she cheers her on before they do the last round together. At the very end of the video, 10-year-old Shai hit the Harlem Shake — a classic move her father used to do in his music videos when he was a kid — before hitting the last move. Chavis’ caption reads, “Not Shai saying perioood when i go 😂😂😂😂.”

As they typically do with most of their dance videos, fans loved it and even hyped the duo up. One person said, “She did the Harlem Shake just like Bow Wow. lol too cute.” Another person hilariously wrote, “They be killing it so effortlessly. I don’t understand why I can’t dance,can’t sing, can’t rap, can’t do nothing lol what are my talents God.”

Someone else said, “That little girl is literally bow wow with a wig🤣.”

It’s no surprise that Shai can dance quite well since her mother is a professional dancer. Besides her looks, she seemed to have also inherited acting skills from her father as well. He has been in movies like “Lottery Ticket,” “Johnson’s Family Vacation” and “Roll Bounce.” Joie Chavis has a 2-year-old son named Hendrix with rapper Future, while Bow Wow has a 1-year-old son with a model named Olivia Sky.